Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-600 SUNDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 21-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "AKSHAYA". Each Sunday at 3 PM, the "AKSHAYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "AKSHAYA" lottery code is "AK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "AKSHAYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of AKSHAYA AK-600 received Rs. 70 Lakhs today.
Kerala Lottery Results Sunday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "AKSHAYA AK-600" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 21, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "AKSHAYA AK-600" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 1 Crore.
Check Kerala Lottery Result 21 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-600 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKHS ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-600 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-600 Today
The prize distribution for the Kerala Lottery Result Today is 1st Prize: 70 Lakhs/-, Consolation Prize: 8,000/-, 2nd Prize: 5,00,000/-, 3rd Prize: 1 lakh/-, 4th Prize: 5,000/-, 5th Prize: 2,000/-, 6th Prize: 1,000/-, 7th Prize: 500/-, 8th Prize 100/-. Kerala today lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000 then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with id proof for the claim. Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. For more details about the Kerala Lottery Prize claim and Kerala Lottery Prize Structures visit the pages. You can check the authenticity of your lottery ticket by verifying the Kerala Lottery Barcode Scanner, a new feature presented by the Kerala lotteries department.
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-602 Saturday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KL 292825
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: KF 922719
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKHS ARE: KA 673484 KB 394518 KC 534025 KD 442774 KE 228562 KF 301911 KG 785953 KH 769014 KJ 391820 KK 165055 KL 262260 KM 950696
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KA 292825 KB 292825 KC 292825 KD 292825 KE 292825 KF 292825 KG 292825 KH 292825 KJ 292825 KK 292825 KM 292825
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0149 2103 2162 2239 2471 2735 2788 2840 3250 4317 7396 7511 7873 9268 9687 9691 9805 9828
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0331 0785 2165 2229 4039 4436 5519 6763 9430 9591
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1297 1838 2403 3700 4391 4595 6012 7196 7828 8007 8077 8855 9349 9378
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0064 0095 0118 0246 0249 0622 0672 0740 0927 0933 1118 1218 1586 1771 1775 2083 2119 2387 2571 2620 2725 2925 3133 3271 3455 3599 3802 3860 3869 4006 4114 4478 4517 4544 4602 4686 4692 4711 4720 4762 4789 4969 4970 5040 5259 5274 5588 5805 5808 5848 5989 6116 6151 6219 6321 6350 6880 7003 7373 7581 7858 7880 7936 8143 8428 8445 8616 8762 8843 8885 8983 9125 9154 9333 9336 9596 9647 9803 9826 9878
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0094 0154 0176 0211 0293 0299 0352 0448 0516 0640 0745 0767 0777 0926 0987 1103 1326 1330 1546 1649 1653 1915 1931 2043 2102 2221 2322 2327 2450 2496 2545 2603 2646 2852 2879 3143 3217 3222 3310 3399 3590 3622 3783 3839 3864 3884 3953 3956 3959 4024 4213 4222 4252 4265 4271 4413 4572 4646 4706 4713 4852 4898 5014 5069 5103 5423 5686 5789 5817 5975 5987 6011 6200 6266 6340 6445 6513 6553 6766 6829 6987 7033 7078 7093 7120 7137 7166 7223 7347 7517 7528 7588 7697 7834 7924 7928 8161 8175 8210 8248 8264 8333 8340 8364 8374 8380 8456 8513 8710 8748 8779 8868 8960 9046 9140 9166 9362 9437 9525 9578 9638 9692 9824 9870
Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-329 Friday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: NP 205122
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: NR 304258
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKHS ARE: NN 648431 NO 359721 NP 104434 NR 775424 NS 160611 NT 385573 NU 615201 NV 958001 NW 713241 NY 600960 NZ 116256
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 205122 NO 205122 NR 205122 NS 205122 NT 205122 NU 205122 NV 205122 NW 205122 NX 205122 NY 205122 NZ 205122
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 5862 8473 0530 5534 2461 2995 4057 3812 2974 8973 0216 7323 8302 9791 9279 9914 4319 7339
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0261 1533 2091 2243 2560 2576 2732 2876 3391 3733 4394 5857 6295 6869 6921 6966 7071 7232 7395 8176 8310 8443 8460 8548 8660 8692 8760 8810 9044 9121 9163 9487 9490 9584 9656 9689
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0003 0011 0023 0138 0213 0345 0362 0394 0429 0582 1207 1416 1537 1924 2262 2665 2740 2901 3154 3374 3470 3710 3730 3997 4148 4417 4586 4645 4706 4782 5075 5196 5471 5475 5602 5655 5675 5814 5832 5840 5980 6026 6072 6211 6504 6788 6885 6929 7015 7102 7114 7132 7293 7422 7434 7516 7780 7823 7840 7959 8005 8074 8106 8115 8205 8347 8749 8765 8916 8922 9189 9217 9334 9366 9577 9706 9766 9872 9915
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0074 0111 0140 0165 0191 0259 0294 0338 0476 0521 0531 0755 0798 0991 1108 1220 1271 1553 1767 1834 1840 1945 2074 2161 2216 2224 2390 2430 2440 2444 2520 2564 2709 2767 2773 2819 2844 2861 2975 2983 2993 3197 3229 3314 3316 3320 3322 3398 3421 3448 3460 3554 3796 3866 3868 3963 4075 4093 4164 4740 4856 5002 5028 5036 5104 5210 5545 5761 5833 5995 6105 6154 6165 6198 6358 6406 6535 6576 6629 6714 6736 6910 6947 7034 7063 7079 7194 7227 7292 7321 7389 7502 7580 7602 7622 7648 7652 7797 7869 7888 7900 7929 7977 8094 8169 8180 8228 8429 8686 8743 8776 8878 9043 9413 9449 9534 9818 9844 9898 9908 9944 9986
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.