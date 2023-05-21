topStoriesenglish2611064
KERALA LOTTERY

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-600 SUNDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 21-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "AKSHAYA". Each Sunday at 3 PM, the "AKSHAYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "AKSHAYA" lottery code is "AK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "AKSHAYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of AKSHAYA AK-600 received Rs. 70 Lakhs today.

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-600 SUNDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "AKSHAYA AK-600" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 21, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "AKSHAYA AK-600" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 1 Crore.

Check Kerala Lottery Result 21 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-600 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKHS ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-600 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

21 May 2023
12:52 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-600 Today

The prize distribution for the Kerala Lottery Result Today is 1st Prize: 70 Lakhs/-, Consolation Prize: 8,000/-, 2nd Prize: 5,00,000/-, 3rd Prize: 1 lakh/-, 4th Prize: 5,000/-, 5th Prize: 2,000/-, 6th Prize: 1,000/-, 7th Prize: 500/-, 8th Prize 100/-. Kerala today lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000 then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with id proof for the claim. Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. For more details about the Kerala Lottery Prize claim and Kerala Lottery Prize Structures visit the pages. You can check the authenticity of your lottery ticket by verifying the Kerala Lottery Barcode Scanner, a new feature presented by the Kerala lotteries department.

12:51 PM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully

12:50 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-602 Saturday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KL 292825

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: KF 922719

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKHS ARE: KA 673484 KB 394518 KC 534025 KD 442774 KE 228562 KF 301911 KG 785953 KH 769014 KJ 391820 KK 165055 KL 262260 KM 950696

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KA 292825 KB 292825 KC 292825 KD 292825 KE 292825 KF 292825 KG 292825 KH 292825 KJ 292825 KK 292825 KM 292825

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0149  2103  2162  2239  2471  2735  2788  2840  3250  4317  7396  7511  7873  9268  9687  9691  9805  9828

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0331  0785  2165  2229  4039  4436  5519  6763  9430  9591

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1297  1838  2403  3700  4391  4595  6012  7196  7828  8007  8077  8855  9349  9378

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0064  0095  0118  0246  0249  0622  0672  0740  0927  0933  1118  1218  1586  1771  1775  2083  2119  2387  2571  2620  2725  2925  3133  3271  3455  3599  3802  3860  3869  4006  4114  4478  4517  4544  4602  4686  4692  4711  4720  4762  4789  4969  4970  5040  5259  5274  5588  5805  5808  5848  5989  6116  6151  6219  6321  6350  6880  7003  7373  7581  7858  7880  7936  8143  8428  8445  8616  8762  8843  8885  8983  9125  9154  9333  9336  9596  9647  9803  9826  9878

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0094  0154  0176  0211  0293  0299  0352  0448  0516  0640  0745  0767  0777  0926  0987  1103  1326  1330  1546  1649  1653  1915  1931  2043  2102  2221  2322  2327  2450  2496  2545  2603  2646  2852  2879  3143  3217  3222  3310  3399  3590  3622  3783  3839  3864  3884  3953  3956  3959  4024  4213  4222  4252  4265  4271  4413  4572  4646  4706  4713  4852  4898  5014  5069  5103  5423  5686  5789  5817  5975  5987  6011  6200  6266  6340  6445  6513  6553  6766  6829  6987  7033  7078  7093  7120  7137  7166  7223  7347  7517  7528  7588  7697  7834  7924  7928  8161  8175  8210  8248  8264  8333  8340  8364  8374  8380  8456  8513  8710  8748  8779  8868  8960  9046  9140  9166  9362  9437  9525  9578  9638  9692  9824  9870

12:48 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-329 Friday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: NP 205122

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: NR 304258

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKHS ARE: NN 648431 NO 359721 NP 104434 NR 775424 NS 160611 NT 385573 NU 615201 NV 958001 NW 713241 NY 600960 NZ 116256

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 205122 NO 205122 NR 205122 NS 205122 NT 205122 NU 205122 NV 205122 NW 205122 NX 205122 NY 205122 NZ 205122

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 5862  8473  0530  5534  2461  2995  4057  3812  2974  8973  0216  7323  8302  9791  9279  9914  4319  7339

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0261  1533  2091  2243  2560  2576  2732  2876  3391  3733  4394  5857  6295  6869  6921  6966  7071  7232  7395  8176  8310  8443  8460  8548  8660  8692  8760  8810  9044  9121  9163  9487  9490  9584  9656  9689

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0003  0011  0023  0138  0213  0345  0362  0394  0429  0582  1207  1416  1537  1924  2262  2665  2740  2901  3154  3374  3470  3710  3730  3997  4148  4417  4586  4645  4706  4782  5075  5196  5471  5475  5602  5655  5675  5814  5832  5840  5980  6026  6072  6211  6504  6788  6885  6929  7015  7102  7114  7132  7293  7422  7434  7516  7780  7823  7840  7959  8005  8074  8106  8115  8205  8347  8749  8765  8916  8922  9189  9217  9334  9366  9577  9706  9766  9872  9915

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0074  0111  0140  0165  0191  0259  0294  0338  0476  0521  0531  0755  0798  0991  1108  1220  1271  1553  1767  1834  1840  1945  2074  2161  2216  2224  2390  2430  2440  2444  2520  2564  2709  2767  2773  2819  2844  2861  2975  2983  2993  3197  3229  3314  3316  3320  3322  3398  3421  3448  3460  3554  3796  3866  3868  3963  4075  4093  4164  4740  4856  5002  5028  5036  5104  5210  5545  5761  5833  5995  6105  6154  6165  6198  6358  6406  6535  6576  6629  6714  6736  6910  6947  7034  7063  7079  7194  7227  7292  7321  7389  7502  7580  7602  7622  7648  7652  7797  7869  7888  7900  7929  7977  8094  8169  8180  8228  8429  8686  8743  8776  8878  9043  9413  9449  9534  9818  9844  9898  9908  9944  9986

12:47 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

