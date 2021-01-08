हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: 8th round of talks between Centre and farmers' union on three farm laws today

The 8th round of talks will be held today at 2PM and is critical as the previous meeting had remained inconclusive.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 8, 2021 - 12:07
Comments |

New Delhi: The fresh round of talks between the Centre and the representative of the protesting farmer unions will be held at 2PM on Friday at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan. The meeting assumes significance as the previous meeting on January 4 ended in yet another deadlock with both sides sticking to their positions.

Though, both sides look for a resolution to end the deadlock which has lasted more than a month.

However, both the government and the farmer unions have stuck to their respective positions. With Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar claimed that the government is ready to consider any proposal other than the repeal of three farm laws and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers will not budge unless the three farm laws are taken back.

On Thursday, the agitating farmers took out tractor rallies from protest sites of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and Haryana's Rewasan to press their demand for rollback of new farm laws.

Stay tuned for latest updates on Centre and farmers' union meeting today: 

8 January 2021, 12:07 PM

On Thursday, thousands of farmers took part in tractor marches from protest sites at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and Haryana's Rewasan against the three farm laws amid heavy police deployment. According to the protesting farmer unions, this is just a "rehearsal" for their proposed January 26 tractor parade that will move towards Delhi from different parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

8 January 2021, 12:04 PM

Discussing about the future of the agitation, Rakesh Tikait said, "We are planning and preparing a road map till May 2024. We will continue with our farming will keep the movement alive side-by-side."

Read more here

8 January 2021, 12:01 PM

Rakesh Tikait assured that the protesting farmers are taking full precautions against the coronavirus. "We are following the protocols and are maintianing clealiness," Tikait said.

Taking a dig at the ruling dispensation Tikait said that the government should also follow the rules. "The COVID rules were broken during the Bihar elections while in Jharkhand, road marches were carried out," he said.

8 January 2021, 11:56 AM

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait told Zee News that the three contentious farm laws must be repealed. Tikait said that the farmers have stood by their demands for the roll back of the three farm laws, MSP rules and implementation of Swami Nathan's report and nothing short of this will work. 

