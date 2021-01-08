LIVE: 8th round of talks between Centre and farmers' union on three farm laws today

8 January 2021, 12:07 PM
On Thursday, thousands of farmers took part in tractor marches from protest sites at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and Haryana's Rewasan against the three farm laws amid heavy police deployment. According to the protesting farmer unions, this is just a "rehearsal" for their proposed January 26 tractor parade that will move towards Delhi from different parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
8 January 2021, 12:04 PM
Discussing about the future of the agitation, Rakesh Tikait said, "We are planning and preparing a road map till May 2024. We will continue with our farming will keep the movement alive side-by-side."
8 January 2021, 12:01 PM
Rakesh Tikait assured that the protesting farmers are taking full precautions against the coronavirus. "We are following the protocols and are maintianing clealiness," Tikait said.
Taking a dig at the ruling dispensation Tikait said that the government should also follow the rules. "The COVID rules were broken during the Bihar elections while in Jharkhand, road marches were carried out," he said.
8 January 2021, 11:56 AM
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait told Zee News that the three contentious farm laws must be repealed. Tikait said that the farmers have stood by their demands for the roll back of the three farm laws, MSP rules and implementation of Swami Nathan's report and nothing short of this will work.