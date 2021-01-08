LIVE: 8th round of talks between Centre and farmers' union on three farm laws today

New Delhi: The fresh round of talks between the Centre and the representative of the protesting farmer unions will be held at 2PM on Friday at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan. The meeting assumes significance as the previous meeting on January 4 ended in yet another deadlock with both sides sticking to their positions.

Though, both sides look for a resolution to end the deadlock which has lasted more than a month.

However, both the government and the farmer unions have stuck to their respective positions. With Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar claimed that the government is ready to consider any proposal other than the repeal of three farm laws and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers will not budge unless the three farm laws are taken back.

On Thursday, the agitating farmers took out tractor rallies from protest sites of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and Haryana's Rewasan to press their demand for rollback of new farm laws.

