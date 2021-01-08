हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farmers protest

Will continue with both farming and agitation side-by-side till May 2024: Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait spoke to Zee News and reiterated that the farmers will not budge unless the three contentious farm laws are taken back.

Will continue with both farming and agitation side-by-side till May 2024: Rakesh Tikait
Play

New Delhi: Ahead of the eighth round of talks between the Centre and the protetsing farmer unions in Delhi, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait spoke to Zee News and reiterated that the three contentious farm laws must be repealed.

Tikait said that the farmers have stood by their demands for the roll back of the three farm laws, MSP rules and implementation of Swami Nathan's report and nothing short of this will work

The government is saying that they will amend the law. In today's meeting we will discuss about this.

"The farmers conveyed to the government that they do not want these laws, end the law. When a businessmen buy crops for less amount then under which law will a case be filed against them," Tikait said. 

Discussing about the future of the agitation, Tikait said, "We are planning and preparing a road map till May 2024. We will continue with our farming will keep the movement alive side-by-side."

He assured that the protesters are taking full precautions against the coronavirus. "We are following the protocols and are maintianing clealiness. The government should also follow the rules. The COVID rules were broken during the Bihar elections while in Jharkhand, road marches were carried out.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar claimed that the government is ready to consider any proposal other than the repeal of three farm laws - which is the key demand of the farmers.

The minister along with Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, is leading the negotiations with the 40 farmer union leaders.

The fresh round of talks will be held at 2PM on Friday at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan and is critical as the previous meeting on January 4 remained inconclusive with both sides sticking to their positions.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Farmers protestfarm lawsRakesh Tikait
Next
Story

Ready to consider any proposal but won't repeal three farm laws: Narendra Tomar ahead of talks with farmers
  • 1,04,13,417Confirmed
  • 1,50,570Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT53S

WhatsApp's new privacy policy to be accepted by 8 February