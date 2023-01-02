LIVE UPDATES | HPBOSE Result 2022-23 (SHORTLY): Himachal Pradesh Board class 10, 12 result to be RELEASED ANYTIME at hpbose.org- Check latest Updates here

HPBOSE Result 2023 Live: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the HP board term 1 result 2023 Class 10, 12 soon. According to reports the HPBOSE term 1 result 2022 will be declared this week online on hpbose.org. This year, the board is conducting board exams in two terms: Term 1 and Term 2. The HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exams were conducted from September 15 to October 1, 2022. The HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 exams were conducted from September 15 to October 6, 2022.

The HP Board Class 12 term 1 scorecard will have the details of the student’s name, roll number, marks obtained, subject, total marks, and qualifying grade. The Himachal Pradesh 12th Board Term 1 exam was conducted in September-October. It is important for the students to keep checking the updates on the official portal.