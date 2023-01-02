topStoriesenglish
LIVE UPDATES | HPBOSE Result 2022-23 (SHORTLY): Himachal Pradesh Board class 10, 12 result to be RELEASED ANYTIME at hpbose.org- Check latest Updates here

The HPBOSE term 1 result 2022 will be declared this week online on hpbose.org, scroll down for the latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 07:21 PM IST

LIVE Blog

HPBOSE Result 2023 Live: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the HP board term 1 result 2023 Class 10, 12 soon. According to reports the HPBOSE term 1 result 2022 will be declared this week online on hpbose.org. This year, the board is conducting board exams in two terms: Term 1 and Term 2. The HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exams were conducted from September 15 to October 1, 2022. The HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 exams were conducted from September 15 to October 6, 2022.

The HP Board Class 12 term 1 scorecard will have the details of the student’s name, roll number, marks obtained, subject, total marks, and qualifying grade. The Himachal Pradesh 12th Board Term 1 exam was conducted in September-October. It is important for the students to keep checking the updates on the official portal.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for Live and Latest updates on HPBOSE Result 2023

 

02 January 2023
19:20 PM

HPBOSE 10th result 2022: Live Updates

HPBOSE is expected to announce the term 1 result through hpbose.org result 2022. Students can check result through hpbose.org login 2023 window by entering their roll number.

19:04 PM

HP Board class 10 Result Live Updates: Exam Date

The HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exams were conducted from September 15 to October 1, 2022. 

18:46 PM

HP Board Term 1 Result: Steps to check result via SMS

Open the SMS application on the phone.

Enter SMS in the format- HP12 Roll_Number 

Now, send it to 5676750.

HP board 12th result 2023 will be sent as an SMS on the same number.

18:31 PM

HPBOSE Result 2022-23 Live Updates: Exam Date

HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Exam 2022 was held from September 15, 2022, to October 06, 2022.

18:07 PM

HPBOSE Result class 10,12 Result Live Updates: THIS WEEK

According to reports the HPBOSE term 1 result 2022 will be declared this week online on hpbose.org, DIRECT LINK will be provided here

18:06 PM

HP Board result class 10,12 Live Updates: Steps to check scorecard

Go to hpbose.org.

On the homepage, click on the latest announcement section.

After that, click on ‘HPBOSE 10th Result 2022-23’ or ‘HPBOSE 12th Result 2022-23’ link

The HP Board Result 2022-23 Term 1 will get displayed on the screen.

Check the HPBOSE results carefully and download the same

Save the pdf file for future reference.

18:03 PM

HPBOSE Result 2022-23 Live Updates: Details on the Scorecard

Student Name

Roll Number

Subjects in which a student have appeared/ opted for the exams

Marks obtained

Total Marks

Qualifying Status

18:02 PM

HP board term 1 result 2022-23 Live Updates: SHORTLY

The board will declare HPBOSE results 2022-23 soon on hpbose.org. Students will have to enter their roll number to check HP board results.

HPBOSE Result 2023Himachal Pradesh Result 2023HP Board 2023HP Board term resultHimachal Pradesh Result Live UpdatesHP Board class 12HP Board class 10

