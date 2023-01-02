LIVE UPDATES | HPBOSE Result 2022-23 (SHORTLY): Himachal Pradesh Board class 10, 12 result to be RELEASED ANYTIME at hpbose.org- Check latest Updates here
The HPBOSE term 1 result 2022 will be declared this week online on hpbose.org, scroll down for the latest updates.
HPBOSE Result 2023 Live: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the HP board term 1 result 2023 Class 10, 12 soon. According to reports the HPBOSE term 1 result 2022 will be declared this week online on hpbose.org. This year, the board is conducting board exams in two terms: Term 1 and Term 2. The HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exams were conducted from September 15 to October 1, 2022. The HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 exams were conducted from September 15 to October 6, 2022.
The HP Board Class 12 term 1 scorecard will have the details of the student’s name, roll number, marks obtained, subject, total marks, and qualifying grade. The Himachal Pradesh 12th Board Term 1 exam was conducted in September-October. It is important for the students to keep checking the updates on the official portal.
Stay Tuned to Zee News for Live and Latest updates on HPBOSE Result 2023
HPBOSE 10th result 2022: Live Updates
HPBOSE is expected to announce the term 1 result through hpbose.org result 2022. Students can check result through hpbose.org login 2023 window by entering their roll number.
HP Board class 10 Result Live Updates: Exam Date
The HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exams were conducted from September 15 to October 1, 2022.
HP Board Term 1 Result: Steps to check result via SMS
Open the SMS application on the phone.
Enter SMS in the format- HP12 Roll_Number
Now, send it to 5676750.
HP board 12th result 2023 will be sent as an SMS on the same number.
HPBOSE Result 2022-23 Live Updates: Exam Date
HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Exam 2022 was held from September 15, 2022, to October 06, 2022.
HPBOSE Result class 10,12 Result Live Updates: THIS WEEK
According to reports the HPBOSE term 1 result 2022 will be declared this week online on hpbose.org, DIRECT LINK will be provided here
HP Board result class 10,12 Live Updates: Steps to check scorecard
Go to hpbose.org.
On the homepage, click on the latest announcement section.
After that, click on ‘HPBOSE 10th Result 2022-23’ or ‘HPBOSE 12th Result 2022-23’ link
The HP Board Result 2022-23 Term 1 will get displayed on the screen.
Check the HPBOSE results carefully and download the same
Save the pdf file for future reference.
HPBOSE Result 2022-23 Live Updates: Details on the Scorecard
Student Name
Roll Number
Subjects in which a student have appeared/ opted for the exams
Marks obtained
Total Marks
Qualifying Status
HP board term 1 result 2022-23 Live Updates: SHORTLY
The board will declare HPBOSE results 2022-23 soon on hpbose.org. Students will have to enter their roll number to check HP board results.
