New Delhi: In a relief for Indians, IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was brought back home after a prolonged wait on Friday night. Soon after setting his food back on Indian soil, the Wing Commander said, "It is good to be back in my country."

He will also undergo a debriefing on Saturday which will include his physiological as well as a physical check-up in the presence of officials from the military and Intelligence agencies.

Varthaman was captured by Pakistani authorities on February 27 after an air combat between the air forces of the two countries, a day after New Delhi had conducted counter-terror operations in Pakistan's Balakot.

The IAF-conducted operations, which escalated tensions between the two countries, came 11 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir that killed 40 soldiers.

