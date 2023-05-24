LIVE Updates | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today: DEAR INDUS 1 PM Wednesday Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 24-05-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
- The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis.
- Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English.
- In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal.
The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING", "DEAR HILL EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (24 May 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result May 24-05-2023
Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland Lottery Result 24.05.2023: How To Download
The ticket buyers are requested to follow the below steps to check the Nagaland lottery result today. These steps will help you to find the correct result on time.
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at Nagalandlotteries.com
Step 2: Click the Today Lottery Result Option.
Step 3: Find “Nagaland Lottery Result "24.05.2023"
Step 4: Click the Today Nagaland State Lottery Result View link.
Step 5: Match your lottery number
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 24.05.2023
3 results are released by the Nagaland State Lottery each day. The first is the Nagaland State Lottery, which is held at 1 o'clock, and whose results are posted on the page at about 1:12 o'clock. Many people follow the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on May 24, 2023 at 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm. Due to the combination of the lottery sambad morning, sikkim state lottery result at 1pm, and dhankesari lottery sambad result at 1pm, many people come to the lottery sambad result at 1pm. Your search stops here because this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website