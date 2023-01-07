LIVE UPDATES | SBI PO Prelims 2022 (TODAY): Result to be DECLARED at 9 PM on sbi.co.in- Check latest updates here

SBI PO 2022 Live: The State Bank of India is expected to announce the SBI PO result 2022 for prelims today on the official website at sbi.co.in. Candidates who appeared in the prelims exam will be able to check the SBI PO prelims result 2022 by logging in with their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts in the organisation. Those candidates who qualify the examination are eligible to appear for main examination. The main examination will be conducted in January/ February 2023. Check latest updates on prelims result, main exam dates, admit card below.