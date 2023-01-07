LIVE UPDATES | SBI PO Prelims 2022 (TODAY): Result to be DECLARED at 9 PM on sbi.co.in- Check latest updates here
This recruitment drive aims to fill up 1673 posts in the organisation. The result will be out soon, scroll down for live and latest updates.
SBI PO 2022 Live: The State Bank of India is expected to announce the SBI PO result 2022 for prelims today on the official website at sbi.co.in. Candidates who appeared in the prelims exam will be able to check the SBI PO prelims result 2022 by logging in with their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.
This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts in the organisation. Those candidates who qualify the examination are eligible to appear for main examination. The main examination will be conducted in January/ February 2023. Check latest updates on prelims result, main exam dates, admit card below.
SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: Steps to download
Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Click on careers link available on the home page.
Press SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
SBI PO 2022 Live Updates: Exam Pattern 2023
SBI PO Main Examination 2023 will be conducted online that will include Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be conducted immediately after the conclusion of the Objective Test. Applicants will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.
SBI PO 2022 Result Live Updates: Cut-off for prelims
SBI PO cut-off 2022 for prelims will be released soon along with the SBI PO scorecard 2022 at sbi.co.in.
SBI PO Prelims Result Date: SHORTLY
SBI PO Prelims Result will likely be out today. The result will be announced in January 2023, as per the official notification.
