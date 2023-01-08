LIVE UPDATES | SBI PO Prelims 2022 (TODAY): Result to be DECLARED SHORTLY on sbi.co.in- Direct link, latest updates here
This recruitment drive aims to fill up 1673 posts in the organisation. The result will be out soon, scroll down for live and latest updates.
SBI PO 2022 Live: The State Bank of India is expected to announce the SBI PO result 2022 for prelims today on the official website at sbi.co.in. Candidates who appeared in the prelims exam will be able to check the SBI PO prelims result 2022 by logging in with their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.
This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts in the organisation. Those candidates who qualify the examination are eligible to appear for main examination. The main examination will be conducted in January/ February 2023.
SBI PO Live Updates: Total Vacancies
This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation.
SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: How to check
Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Click on careers link available on the home page.
Press SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
SBI PO Score Live Updates: How marks will be calculated
Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Examination. There will be no sectional cut-off. Candidates numbering 10 times (approx.) the numbers of vacancies in each category will be short listed for Main Examination from the top of above merit list.
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off Live Updates: SHORTLY
SBI PO Prelims Cut off will be released along with the results. The result will be announced likely soon on the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.
