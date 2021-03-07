हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Live: PM Modi to address rally at Kolkata's Brigade ground today

The Prime Minister's Sunday rally is said to be culmination of the "Parivartan Yatra" launched by the BJP in the state last month

By Caroline Esther D'Souza | Last Updated: Sunday, March 7, 2021 - 08:24
New Delhi: In a bid to boost the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Sunday (March 7).

In another update, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be seen in a road show to protest the hike in fuel prices with an all-women road show in Siliguri at 1pm.

Kicking off Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign in poll bound states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a one-day visit to the two states on Sunday. During his visit, Shah will launch "Vetri Kodi Eandhi" or Vijay Sankalp Mahasamaprk Abhiyaan - a door to door campaign in Suchindram Town.

Stay tuned with the live blog of Zee News for the latest updates

7 March 2021, 08:24 AM

BJP functionaries including Kailash Vijayvargiya, national General Secretary, Mukul Roy national Vice-President, Sanjay Singh, General Secretary and Swapan Dasgupta, MP, Rajya Sabha are looking into the preparations at Brigade Parade Ground, Kolkata where PM Modi will address a public meeting today.

7 March 2021, 08:14 AM

Mithun Chakraborty to attend PM Modi’s mega rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata today.

7 March 2021, 08:12 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address be the first major rally by the BJP in the state after the announcement of election dates. The party is aiming to make it a grand success, drawing a record crowd.

