Live: PM Modi to address rally at Kolkata's Brigade ground today

7 March 2021, 08:24 AM
BJP functionaries including Kailash Vijayvargiya, national General Secretary, Mukul Roy national Vice-President, Sanjay Singh, General Secretary and Swapan Dasgupta, MP, Rajya Sabha are looking into the preparations at Brigade Parade Ground, Kolkata where PM Modi will address a public meeting today.
7 March 2021, 08:14 AM
Mithun Chakraborty to attend PM Modi’s mega rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata today.
7 March 2021, 08:12 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address be the first major rally by the BJP in the state after the announcement of election dates. The party is aiming to make it a grand success, drawing a record crowd.