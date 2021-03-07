Live: PM Modi to address rally at Kolkata's Brigade ground today

New Delhi: In a bid to boost the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Sunday (March 7).

In another update, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be seen in a road show to protest the hike in fuel prices with an all-women road show in Siliguri at 1pm.

Kicking off Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign in poll bound states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a one-day visit to the two states on Sunday. During his visit, Shah will launch "Vetri Kodi Eandhi" or Vijay Sankalp Mahasamaprk Abhiyaan - a door to door campaign in Suchindram Town.

Stay tuned with the live blog of Zee News for the latest updates

Live TV