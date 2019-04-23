Lok Sabha Election 2019 live updates: Voting begins for 3rd phase, PM Modi to cast his vote

23 April 2019, 07:39 AM
BSP supremo Mayawati urged people to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha election. In a tweet in Hindi, she said: "The third phase of polling is underway to elect the 17th Lok Sabha today. I appeal to all voters to participate in the voting process. Vote is your invaluable constitutional right on which you can make your own life happy and prosperous by the government of your choice and interests."
She also targeted the BJP, saying: "The 130 crore people in the country, especially the crores of educated youth, should not elect the BJP government, which compels them to sell chai and pakodas instead of giving them employment."
देश की 130 करोड़ जनता व खासकर करोड़ों शिक्षित युवाओं व बेरोजगारों को ऐसी गलत सोच वाली बीजेपी सरकार कतई नहीं चाहिए जो उन्हें रोजगार देने के बजाए पकौड़े व चाय बेचने तथा चैकीदारी आदि करने के लिए मजबूर करती हो व वैसी ही घातक जनविरोधी नीति अपनाती हो।
23 April 2019, 07:31 AM
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley and LK Advani will be voting on Tuesday in Gujarat.
The tentative voting schedule is:
PM Modi at 8.00 am: Nishan Vidyalaya in Ranip area of Ahmedabad
Amit Shah at 9 am: Naranpura, Ahmedabad
Arun Jaitley at 12:30 pm: SG Highway in the western part of Ahmedabad
L K Advani at 12:30 pm: Hindi School poll booth in Khanpur in Ahmedabad
23 April 2019, 07:23 AM
PM Modi leaves from his residence in Ahmedabad to cast his vote. He will be meeting his mother and to take her blessings before casting his vote.
Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at his mother's residence in Gandhinagar. He will cast his vote in Ahmedabad, shortly. pic.twitter.com/Ik9cDksSr4
23 April 2019, 07:20 AM
West Bengal: Voters queue outside a polling booth in Malda
West Bengal: Voters queue outside polling booth in Kotwali Junior Basic School, in Malda; 5 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state are voting in the third phase of general elections today pic.twitter.com/MQpWKd8Hz7
23 April 2019, 07:17 AM
Maharashtra: A senior citizen being helped by security personnel at a booth in Pune's Mayur colony. 14 Parliamentary constituencies of the state are undergoing polling today
Maharashtra: A senior citizen being helped by security personnel at a booth in Pune's Mayur colony. 14 Parliamentary constituencies of the state are undergoing polling today. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/Su532BdeH9
23 April 2019, 07:06 AM
Voting begins for 117 seats in third phase of Lok Sabha election.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to exercise their franchise in the election. "Urging all those voting in today’s Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come. I’ll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now.," he tweeted.
Urging all those voting in today’s Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come.
I’ll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now.
23 April 2019, 06:44 AM
In the seven seats in Chhattisgarh, polling will be held in Raipur, Bilsapur, Durg, Janjgir-Champa, Raigarh, Korba and Sarguja on Tuesday. Raipur, Bilsapur, Durgand Korba constituencies are for general category; while Raigarh and Sarguja are reserved for the Schedule Tribe and Janjgir-Champa is reserved for Schedule Castes.
23 April 2019, 06:44 AM
Kerala will also witness polling in all 10 Lok Sabha seats on Tuesday. The parliamentary constituencies where votes will be cast are - Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alanthur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram.
23 April 2019, 06:31 AM
In Bihar, polling will take place in Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria parliamentary constituencies. The key contest will be in Madhepura where four-time MP Sharad Yadav is contesting on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket and he is up against JD-U's Dinesh Chandra Yadav and independent Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, who the sitting MP from this seat.
23 April 2019, 06:31 AM
In Uttar Pradesh, the 10 parliamentary constituencies where polling will take place in the third phase are - Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly and Pilibhit. These seats are very crucial for the BJP as the saffron party had won seven out of these ten seats in 2014 Lok Sabha poll. The remaining three seats were won by Samajwadi Party.
23 April 2019, 06:30 AM
In Karnataka, the 14 parliamentary constituencies where polling will take place are - Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur (SC), Gulbarga (SC), Raichur (ST), Bidar, Koppal, Bellary (ST), Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shimoga. The key contests in Karnataka are in Gulbarga, where senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is up against Umesh Jadhav, who is a former Congress MLA but he is contesting the poll on a BJP ticket; in Shimoga, where former chief minister Yeddyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra is pitted against another former chief minister S Bangarappa’s son Madhu Bangarappa.
23 April 2019, 06:29 AM
In Maharashtra, the 14 seats going to polls in this phase are - Jalgaon, Raver (both in north Maharashtra), Jalna, Aurangabad (Marathwada), Raigad, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg (Konkan), Pune, Baramati, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Hathkanangale (western Maharashtra) and Ahmednagar (south Maharashtra). Jalna is going to grab a lot of attention as state BJP president Raosaheb Danve is is in the fray from here against Vilas Autade of the Congress. In Baramati, NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is fighting against BJP’s Kanchan Kul.
23 April 2019, 06:28 AM
All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will witness voting in the third phase. The parliamentary constituencies where polling will take place are - Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari and Valsad. Full list of candidates going to polls in Gujarat in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019.