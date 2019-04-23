close

Lok Sabha Election 2019 live updates: Voting begins for 3rd phase, PM Modi to cast his vote

Voting will be held in all 26 seats in Gujarat, 20 in Kerala, 2 in Goa, 1 each in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the third phase on Tuesday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 07:59
Comments |

Voters in 117 Lok Sabha seats spread across 15 states and Union Territories will exercise their franchise on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. Over 18 crore 85 lakh voters, including 96598912 male, 86226460 female and 7043 third gender voters, will decide the fate of nearly 1640 candidates in the third phase. (Read full list of constituencies going to vote in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 23)

Besides, polling will also be held in four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, one in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 in Karnataka, 14 in Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, five in West Bengal and one in Tripura.

In Phase one, the voter turnout was 69.50 per cent in the 91 seats while in phase two, the voter turnout was 69.44 per cent in 95 Lok Sabha seats.

The big names to watch out for in third phase are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad, Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar in Uttar Pradesh' Bareilly and BJP's Varun Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh' Pilibhit.

Stay with us for live updates here:

23 April 2019, 07:39 AM

BSP supremo Mayawati urged people to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha election. In a tweet in Hindi, she said: "The third phase of polling is underway to elect the 17th Lok Sabha today. I appeal to all voters to participate in the voting process. Vote is your invaluable constitutional right on which you can make your own life happy and prosperous by the government of your choice and interests." 

She also targeted the BJP, saying: "The 130 crore people in the country, especially the crores of educated youth, should not elect the BJP government, which compels them to sell chai and pakodas instead of giving them employment."

23 April 2019, 07:31 AM

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley and LK Advani will be voting on Tuesday in Gujarat.

The tentative voting schedule is:
PM Modi at 8.00 am:  Nishan Vidyalaya in Ranip area of Ahmedabad
Amit Shah at 9 am: Naranpura, Ahmedabad
Arun Jaitley at 12:30 pm: SG Highway in the western part of Ahmedabad
L K Advani at 12:30 pm: Hindi School poll booth in Khanpur in Ahmedabad

23 April 2019, 07:23 AM

PM Modi leaves from his residence in Ahmedabad to cast his vote. He will be meeting his mother and to take her blessings before casting his vote.

23 April 2019, 07:20 AM

West Bengal: Voters queue outside a polling booth in Malda

23 April 2019, 07:17 AM

Maharashtra: A senior citizen being helped by security personnel at a booth in Pune's Mayur colony. 14 Parliamentary constituencies of the state are undergoing polling today

23 April 2019, 07:06 AM

Voting begins for 117 seats in third phase of Lok Sabha election. 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to exercise their franchise in the election. "Urging all those voting in today’s Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come. I’ll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now.," he tweeted.

23 April 2019, 06:44 AM

In the seven seats in Chhattisgarh, polling will be held in Raipur, Bilsapur, Durg, Janjgir-Champa, Raigarh, Korba and Sarguja on Tuesday. Raipur, Bilsapur, Durgand Korba constituencies are for general category; while Raigarh and Sarguja are reserved for the Schedule Tribe and Janjgir-Champa is reserved for Schedule Castes. 

23 April 2019, 06:44 AM

Kerala will also witness polling in all 10 Lok Sabha seats on Tuesday. The parliamentary constituencies where votes will be cast are - Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alanthur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram.

23 April 2019, 06:31 AM

In Bihar, polling will take place in Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria parliamentary constituencies. The key contest will be in Madhepura where four-time MP Sharad Yadav is contesting on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket and he is up against JD-U's Dinesh Chandra Yadav and independent Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, who the sitting MP from this seat.

23 April 2019, 06:31 AM

In Uttar Pradesh, the 10 parliamentary constituencies where polling will take place in the third phase are - Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly and Pilibhit. These seats are very crucial for the BJP as the saffron party had won seven out of these ten seats in  2014 Lok Sabha poll. The remaining three seats were won by Samajwadi Party.

23 April 2019, 06:30 AM

In Karnataka, the 14 parliamentary constituencies where polling will take place are - Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur (SC), Gulbarga (SC), Raichur (ST), Bidar, Koppal, Bellary (ST), Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shimoga. The key contests in Karnataka are in Gulbarga, where senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is up against Umesh Jadhav, who is a former Congress MLA but he is contesting the poll on a BJP ticket; in Shimoga, where former chief minister Yeddyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra is pitted against another former chief minister S Bangarappa’s son Madhu Bangarappa.

23 April 2019, 06:29 AM

In Maharashtra, the 14 seats going to polls in this phase are - Jalgaon, Raver (both in north Maharashtra), Jalna, Aurangabad (Marathwada), Raigad, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg (Konkan), Pune, Baramati, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Hathkanangale (western Maharashtra) and Ahmednagar (south Maharashtra). Jalna is going to grab a lot of attention as state BJP president Raosaheb Danve is is in the fray from here against Vilas Autade of the Congress. In Baramati, NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is fighting against BJP’s Kanchan Kul.

23 April 2019, 06:28 AM

All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will witness voting in the third phase. The parliamentary constituencies where polling will take place are - Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari and Valsad. Full list of candidates going to polls in Gujarat in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019.

