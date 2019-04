117 constituencies vote in phase 3 of Lok Sabha election: Know the parties which currently hold the seats

NEW DELHI: Voting will be held in 117 parliamentary constituencies across 15 states and Union Territories in the third of the seven-phase election on April 23.

Polling will be held in all seats in Gujarat (26), Kerala (20), Goa (2), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1) and Daman and Diu (1) on Tuesday. Besides, voters will also exercise their franchise in four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, one in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 in Karnataka, 14 in Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, and five in West Bengal. Voting will also be held in Tripura East where polling was earlier scheduled to be held in the second phase on April 18 but was postponed over law and order concerns.

Among the key candidates in the fray in the third phase are BJP chief Amit Shah from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad, Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav from UP's Mainpuri.

In the seats that are going to polls, much is at stake for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The saffron party holds power in 61 of these 117 seats. BJP holds all 26 seats in Gujarat where polling is being held in the third phase. The Congress will also be looking to improve its tally - it currently holds 17 of these 117 seats.

Here is the full list of parties which currently hold the seats and the names of the sitting MPs:

SERIAL NUMBER STATE LOK SABHA SEAT PARTY SITTING MP THIRD PHASE – 115 CONSTITUENCIES 1 Assam BARPETA AIUDF Sirajuddin Ajmal 2 Assam DHUBRI AIUDF Badruddin Ajmal 3 Assam GAUHATI BJP Bijoya Chakravarty 4 Assam KOKRAJHAR Independent Naba Kumar Sarania (Hira) 5 Bihar ARARIA RJD Sarfaraz Alam 6 Bihar JHANJHARPUR BJP Birendra Kumar Chaudhary 7 Bihar KHAGARIA LJP Mehboob Ali Kaiser 8 Bihar MADHEPURA RJD Pappu Yadav (Rajesh Ranjan) 9 Bihar SUPAUL Congress Ranjeet Ranjan 10 Chhattisgarh BILASPUR BJP Lakhan Lal Sahu 11 Chhattisgarh DURG Congress Tamradhwaj Sahu 12 Chhattisgarh JANJGIR BJP Kamla Patle 13 Chhattisgarh KORBA BJP Dr. Banshilal Mahto 14 Chhattisgarh RAIGARH BJP Vishnu Deo Sai 15 Chhattisgarh RAIPUR BJP Ramesh Bais 16 Chhattisgarh SURGUJA BJP Kamalbhan Singh Marabi 17 Gujarat AHMEDABAD EAST BJP Paresh Rawal 18 Gujarat AHMEDABAD WEST BJP Kirit Premjibhai Solanki 19 Gujarat AMRELI BJP Naranbhai Kachhadia 20 Gujarat ANAND BJP Dilip Patel 21 Gujarat BANASKANTHA BJP Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary 22 Gujarat BARDOLI BJP Parbhubhai Vasava 23 Gujarat BHARUCH BJP Mansukhbhai Vasava 24 Gujarat BHAVNAGAR BJP Dr. Bharatiben Shiyal 25 Gujarat CHHOTA UDAIPUR BJP Ramsinh Rathwa Pataliyabhai 26 Gujarat DAHOD BJP Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor 27 Gujarat GANDHINAGAR BJP Lal Krishna Advani 28 Gujarat JAMNAGAR BJP Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam 29 Gujarat JUNAGADH BJP Rajeshbhai Naranbhai Chudasama 30 Gujarat KACHCHH BJP Vinod Chavda 31 Gujarat KHEDA BJP Devusih Jesingbhai Chauhan 32 Gujarat MEHSANA BJP Jayshreeben Kanubhai Patel 33 Gujarat NAVSARI BJP C. R. Paatil 34 Gujarat PANCHMAHAL BJP Prabhatsinh Pratapsinh Chauhan 35 Gujarat PATAN BJP Liladhar Khodaji Vaghela 36 Gujarat PORBANDAR BJP Vitthalbhai Hansrajbhai Radadiya 37 Gujarat RAJKOT BJP Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya 38 Gujarat SABARKANTHA BJP Dipsinh Shankarsinh Rathod 39 Gujarat SURAT BJP Darshana Vikram Jardosh 40 Gujarat SURENDRANAGAR BJP Devajibhai Govindbhai Fatepara 41 Gujarat VADODARA BJP Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt 42 Gujarat VALSAD BJP Dr. K. C. Patel 43 Goa NORTH GOA BJP Shripad Yesso Naik 44 Goa SOUTH GOA BJP Narendra Sawaikar 45 Jammu and Kashmir ANANTNAG** (Vacant) PDP Mehbooba Mufti 46 Karnataka BAGALKOT BJP Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda 47 Karnataka BELGAUM BJP Suresh Angadi 48 Karnataka BELLARY Congress V. S. Ugrappa 49 Karnataka BIDAR BJP Bhagwant Khuba 50 Karnataka BIJAPUR BJP Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi 51 Karnataka CHIKKODI Congress Prakash Babanna Hukkeri 52 Karnataka DAVANAGERE BJP G. M. Siddeshwara 53 Karnataka DHARWAD BJP Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi 54 Karnataka HAVERI BJP Shivkumar Chanabasappa Udasi 55 Karnataka GULBARGA Congress Mallikarjun Kharge 56 Karnataka KOPPAL BJP Karadi Sanganna Amarappa 57 Karnataka RAICHUR Congress B V Nayak 58 Karnataka SHIMOGA * BJP B. Y. Raghavendra 59 Karnataka UTTARA KANNADA BJP Anantkumar Hegde 60 Kerala ALAPPUZHA Congress K.C Venugopal 61 Kerala ALATHUR CPI(M) P K Biju 62 Kerala ATTINGAL CPI(M) A Sampath 63 Kerala CHALAKUDY Independent Innocent 64 Kerala ERNAKULAM Congress K V Thomas 65 Kerala IDUKKI Independent Adv. Joice George 66 Kerala KANNUR CPI(M) P K Sreemathy 67 Kerala KASARAGOD CPI(M) P Karunakaran 68 Kerala KOLLAM RSP N K Premachandran 69 Kerala KOTTAYAM** (Vacant) KEC(M) Jose K Mani 70 Kerala KOZHIKODE Congress M K Raghavan 71 Kerala MALAPPURAM * IUML PK Kunhalikutty 72 Kerala MAVELIKKARA Congress Kodikkunnil Suresh 73 Kerala PALAKKAD CPI(M) M B Rajesh 74 Kerala PATHANAMTHITTA Congress Anto Antony 75 Kerala PONNANI IUML E T Mohammed Basheer 76 Kerala THIRUVANANTHAPURAM Congress Shashi Tharoor 77 Kerala THRISSUR CPI C. N. Jayadevan 78 Kerala VADAKARA Congress Mullappally Ramachandran 79 Kerala WAYANAD** (Vacant) Congress M. I. Shanavas (died in November 2018) 80 Maharashtra AHMEDNAGAR BJP Dilipkumar Mansukhlal Gandhi 81 Maharashtra AURANGABAD Shiv Sena Chandrakant Khaire 82 Maharashtra BARAMATI NCP Supriya Sadanand Sule 83 Maharashtra HATKANANGLE SWP Raju Shetti alias Devappa Anna Shetti 84 Maharashtra JALGAON BJP A T Nana Patil 85 Maharashtra JALNA BJP Raosaheb Danve 86 Maharashtra KOLHAPUR NCP Dhananjay Bhimrao Mahadik 87 Maharashtra MADHA NCP Vijaysinh Mohite–Patil 88 Maharashtra PUNE BJP Anil Shirole 89 Maharashtra RAIGAD Shiv Sena Anant Gangaram Geete 90 Maharashtra RATNAGIRI–SINDHUDURG Shiv Sena Vinayak Raut 91 Maharashtra RAVER BJP Raksha Khadase 92 Maharashtra SANGLI BJP Sanjay Ramchandra Patil 93 Maharashtra SATARA NCP Udayanraje Pratapsinh Bhosale 94 Odisha BHUBANESWAR BJD Prasanna Kumar Patasani 95 Odisha CUTTACK BJD Bhartuhari Mahatab 96 Odisha DHENKANAL BJD Tathagata Satapathy 97 Odisha KEONJHAR BJD Sakuntala Laguri 98 Odisha PURI BJD Pinaki Mishra 99 Odisha SAMBALPUR BJD Nagendra Kumar Pradhan 100 Uttar Pradesh AONLA BJP Dharmendra Kumar 101 Uttar Pradesh BADAUN SP Dharmendra Yadav 102 Uttar Pradesh BAREILLY BJP Santosh Gangwar 103 Uttar Pradesh ETAH BJP Rajveer Singh (Raju Bhaiya) 104 Uttar Pradesh FIROZABAD SP Akshay Yadav 105 Uttar Pradesh MAINPURI* SP Tej Pratap Singh Yadav 106 Uttar Pradesh MORADABAD BJP Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh 107 Uttar Pradesh PILIBHIT BJP Maneka Sanjay Gandhi 108 Uttar Pradesh RAMPUR BJP Dr. Nepal Singh 109 Uttar Pradesh SAMBHAL BJP Satyapal Singh Saini 110 West Bengal BALURGHAT Trinamool Congress Arpita Ghosh 111 West Bengal JANGIPUR Congress Abhijit Mukherjee 112 West Bengal MALDAHA DAKSHIN Congress Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury 113 West Bengal MALDAHA UTTAR Congress Mausam Noor 114 West Bengal MURSHIDABAD CPI(M) Badaruddoza Khan 115 Dadra & Nagar Haveli DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI BJP Natubhai Gomanbhai Patel 116 Daman & Diu DAMAN AND DIU BJP Lalubhai Patel 117 Tripura *** TRIPURA EAST (ST) CPI(M) Jitendra Chaudhury

*Bypolls were held on these seats; ** seats that are vacant; *** Was earlier scheduled to go to polls in the second phase

Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal had won 6 of these seats in the last election while Communist Party of India had won 7 of these seats. Of the five Lok Sabha seats going to polls in Bihar, Rashtriya Lok Dal is in power in two seats.

The Lok Sabha polls are being conducted in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. The election results will be declared on May 23.