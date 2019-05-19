Lok Sabha election 2019: Most exit polls predict 300+ seats for NDA, BJP may suffer reverses in UP

NEW DELHI: With the end of voting in the 59 constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory on May 19, the seven-phased voting process for the 2019 Lok Sabha election has come to an end. As the voting concluded at 6 PM on Sunday, the Election Commission has lifted its ban on media from releasing its exit polls for the election.

After the polling concluded, various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta – released their exit poll results on Lok Sabha election 2019 about the number of seats different parties are likely to win on May 23 when the counting of votes takes place and results are officially declared. Zee News showed the "poll of polls" Maha Exit Poll which included details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels. The Lok Sabha election was held to elect Members of Parliament for 542 of the 543 parliamentary constituencies.

In a big thumbs up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, most of the exit polls predicted a majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha polls with varying numbers as the seven-phase polling in the general elections ended on Sunday. Two exit polls telecast by Times Now gave the NDA 296 and 306 seats, while they projected 126 and 132 for the Congress-led UPA. The CVoter-Republic exit poll has predicted 287 and 128 seats for the NDA and UPA respectively. While Neta-News X predicted that the National Democratic Alliance could fall short of the majority and win 242 seats. It gave the UPA 164 seats, News18-IPSOS forecast that the NDA will win 292-312 seats while it gave 62-72 seats for the UPA.

Many exit polls predicted that the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh is likely to trump the BJP in the country's politically most crucial state. The BJP had won 71 and its ally Apna Dal two of its 80 seats in 2014. The saffron alliance may not touch even halfway mark of 40 in Uttar Pradesh this time, some exit polls said. The ABP-CSDS exit poll has predicted a hung Parliament; NDA to win 267 seats, UPA 127 and Others 148.

The poll body had earlier notified that during the period between 7.00 AM on the first phase of polling on 11 April to 6:30 PM on the last day of the poll on May 19 conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising the result of exit poll by means any media is prohibited.

Here are the exit poll predictions on 2019 Lok Sabha Election:-