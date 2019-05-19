close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Exit Poll 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Lok Sabha election 2019: Most exit polls predict 300+ seats for NDA, BJP may suffer reverses in UP

The BJP-led NDA is set to return to power, according to most exit polls released on Sunday, with Congress-led UPA expected to fall far short of numbers to reach the half-way mark in the Lok Sabha elections. The exit polls, released on the conclusion of seven-phase 2019 Lok Sabha election, also predicted that "others" will gain a significant chunk of seats ranging from 94 to 138.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 20, 2019 - 00:02
Comments |

NEW DELHI: With the end of voting in the 59 constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory on May 19, the seven-phased voting process for the 2019 Lok Sabha election has come to an end. As the voting concluded at 6 PM on Sunday, the Election Commission has lifted its ban on media from releasing its exit polls for the election.

After the polling concluded, various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta – released their exit poll results on Lok Sabha election 2019 about the number of seats different parties are likely to win on May 23 when the counting of votes takes place and results are officially declared. Zee News showed the "poll of polls" Maha Exit Poll which included details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels. The Lok Sabha election was held to elect Members of Parliament for 542 of the 543 parliamentary constituencies.

In a big thumbs up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, most of the exit polls predicted a majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha polls with varying numbers as the seven-phase polling in the general elections ended on Sunday. Two exit polls telecast by Times Now gave the NDA 296 and 306 seats, while they projected 126 and 132 for the Congress-led UPA. The CVoter-Republic exit poll has predicted 287 and 128 seats for the NDA and UPA respectively. While Neta-News X predicted that the National Democratic Alliance could fall short of the majority and win 242 seats. It gave the UPA 164 seats, News18-IPSOS forecast that the NDA will win 292-312 seats while it gave 62-72 seats for the UPA.

Many exit polls predicted that the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh is likely to trump the BJP in the country's politically most crucial state. The BJP had won 71 and its ally Apna Dal two of its 80 seats in 2014. The saffron alliance may not touch even halfway mark of 40 in Uttar Pradesh this time, some exit polls said. The ABP-CSDS exit poll has predicted a hung Parliament; NDA to win 267 seats, UPA 127 and Others 148.

The poll body had earlier notified that during the period between 7.00 AM on the first phase of polling on 11 April to 6:30 PM on the last day of the poll on May 19 conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising the result of exit poll by means any media is prohibited.

Live TV

 

Here are the exit poll predictions on 2019 Lok Sabha Election:-

  

 

Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Exit polls on Uttar PradeshZee News Maha Exit Poll 2019 West Bengal live updatesWatch Zee News Maha Exit Poll Live Don't trust exit poll gossip: Mamata reaches out to Opposition

19 May 2019, 22:19 PM

Over All Exit Poll Prediction By Various Channel/Agencies 

Channel/Agency BJP+ Congress+ OTHERS
ABP-Nielsen 277 130 135
AAJTAK/ India Today-Axis 339-365 77-108 69-95
NEWS18- IPSOS 336 82 124
News 24-Chanakya 350 95 97
Republic-CVoter & Jan ki Baat 287 & 305  128 & 124 127 & 113
Times Now-VMR 306 142 94
News X-NETA 242 162 128
India TV-CNX 290-310 115-125 116-128

 

19 May 2019, 22:11 PM

EXIT POLL RESULTS 

NEWS18-IPSOS

NDA 336, UPA 82, Others 124

ABP-AC NIELSEN

NDA 277, UPA 127, Others 148

Republic-CVoter

NDA 287, UPA 128, Others 127 

NewsX-Neta

NDA 242, UPA 164, Others 136

ZEE Maha Exit Poll

NDA 303, Congress 117, Others 122

India TV CNX

NDA 300, UPA 120, Others 122

Times Now VMR

NDA 306, UPA 132, Others 104

19 May 2019, 21:27 PM

Karnataka

Republic-CVoter Exit Poll: BJP projected to secure almost twice as many seats as the Congress-JD(S) alliance.

19 May 2019, 21:26 PM

Assam

India TV-CNX Exit Poll: BJP predicted to get 9 seats, Congress 2, AIUDF 2 and Others 1.

19 May 2019, 21:26 PM

Chhattisgarh 

India TV-CNX Exit Poll: Congress may get 6 seats in Chhattisgarh, BJP 5.

19 May 2019, 21:03 PM

Bihar

India Today-AxisPoll: BJP likely to win all 40 seats in Bihar.

19 May 2019, 20:57 PM

Jharkhand 

Today's Chanakya‏ LS Seat Projection: BJP+ 10 ± 3 Seats Congress+ 4 ± 3 Seats Others NIL.

19 May 2019, 20:52 PM

Bihar

Today's Chanakya‏: BJP+ 32 ± 4 Seats, Congress+ 8 ± 4 Seats, Others 0 ± 1 Seats.

19 May 2019, 20:52 PM

Jharkhand

India Today- Axis Poll: 'Modi magic' is intact in Jharkhand, the BJP could win all the seats in the state. 

19 May 2019, 20:51 PM

Amethi
 
In Amethi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi likely to win in a close fight with BJP's Smriti Irani, says India TV-CNX Exit Poll.

19 May 2019, 20:50 PM

Telangana

Republic-CVoter Exit Poll: CVoter predicts 14 seats for TRS.

19 May 2019, 20:49 PM

Odisha

Republic-CVoter Exit Poll: CVoter gives 11 seats to the BJD and Jan Ki Baat gives 11-13 seats to NDA. 

19 May 2019, 20:49 PM

Kerala

Republic-CVoter Exit Poll: 15 seats to UPA, Jan Ki Baat gives 14-16 seats to UPA.

19 May 2019, 20:48 PM

Punjab

India Today-Axis Poll:  Congress 8-9, BJP+ - 3-5, AAP 0-1.

19 May 2019, 20:48 PM

West Bengal

India Today-Axis Poll Exit Poll 2019 says BJP may win 19-23 seats in West Bengal, TMC 19-22.

19 May 2019, 20:47 PM

UP

India TV-CNX: BJP-led NDA expected to get around 50 seats in Uttar Pradesh, SP+BSP+RLD 28, UPA 2.

India TV-CNX survey says BJP losing ground in UP but likely to win 49 seats; SP+BSP predicted 27 seats.

19 May 2019, 20:46 PM

Maharashtra

Today's Chanakya LS Seat Projection: BJP+ 38 ± 5 Seats, Congress+ 10 ± 5 Seats, Others NIL.

19 May 2019, 20:45 PM

Assam

India TV exit poll says BJP is expected to get 9 seats in Assam, Congress 2, AIUDF 2, Others 1.

19 May 2019, 20:37 PM

ABP-CSDS Exit Poll 2019 predicts a hung Parliament; Out of 542 seats, NDA to win 267 seats (BJP 218), UPA may get 127 seats while Others may get 148.

19 May 2019, 20:23 PM

Odisha

India TV-CNX Exit Poll 2019 prediction for Odisha: BJP expected to get 6 seats in Odisha, BJD 15.

19 May 2019, 20:23 PM

Tamil Nadu 

India TV-CNX Exit Poll prediction for Tamil Nadu: DMK+ may get 17 seats in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK 8, Congress 6, BJP 2, PMK 2, Others 3.

19 May 2019, 20:22 PM

Maharashtra

IndiaTV-CNX Exit Poll 2019 predicts: BJP may get 20 seats in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena 14, Congress 8, NCP 6.

Mumbai

India TV-CNX Exit Poll 2019: BJP may get 2 seats in Mumbai, Shiv Sena 3.

19 May 2019, 20:21 PM

Himachal Pradesh

Today's Chanakya‏ LS Seat Projection: BJP 4 ± 1 seats, Congress 0 ± 1 Seats, Others NIL.

19 May 2019, 20:21 PM

Delhi

ABP Exit Poll 2019: Clean sweep for BJP in Delhi, predicted to win 5 out of the 7 Lok Sabha seats. Congress, AAP may get a seat each.

19 May 2019, 20:20 PM

Gujarat

ABP News Exit polls: BJP expected to sweep Rajasthan winning 19 out of 25 seats, Modi wave very much intact in Gujarat.

19 May 2019, 20:15 PM

Rajasthan 

ABP-CSDS exit Poll 2019: BJP likely to win 19 seats in Rajasthan, Congress may get the remaining 6 seats.

19 May 2019, 20:14 PM

Chhattisgarh

ABP-CSDS exit Poll 2019: Neck-and-neck battle predicted in Chhattisgarh's 11 Lok Sabha seats, BJP - 6 seats, Cong - 5 seats, Others - 0.

19 May 2019, 20:12 PM

MP

ABP-CSDS ExitPoll2019:  BJP set to win 24 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. Congress may snap up 5 seats. 

19 May 2019, 20:12 PM

Chhattisgarh

India TV-CNX Exit Poll for Chhattisgarh: Congress may get 6 seats in Chhattisgarh, BJP 5.

19 May 2019, 20:10 PM

J&K

India TV-CNX Exit Poll: BJP may get 2 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress 1, JKNC 3.

19 May 2019, 20:10 PM

Kerala

India TV-CNX Exit Poll: UDF predicted to get 14 seats in Kerala, LDF 5, NDA 1. 

19 May 2019, 20:09 PM

Rajasthan

India TV-CNX Exit Poll: BJP predicted to get 21 seats in Rajasthan, Congress 4.

19 May 2019, 20:07 PM

Telangana

India TV-CNX Exit Poll predicts TRS may get 14 seats in Telangana, Congress 2, AIMIM 1. 

19 May 2019, 20:02 PM

Don't trust exit poll gossip: Mamata Banerjee reaches out to Opposition. Tap to Read

19 May 2019, 19:45 PM

West Bengal

NewsX-Neta exit poll survey gives Trinamool Congress 29 seats, BJP 11, Congress 2 in West Bengal.

19 May 2019, 19:44 PM

Karnataka

NewsX-Neta exit poll predicts: Congress:10, BJP:15, JDS: 02, Others: 01.

19 May 2019, 19:42 PM

NewsX-Neta exit poll predicts 242 seats for BJP+, Congress + 162 seats, SP-BSP-RLD 43 seats, Others 88 seats.

19 May 2019, 19:42 PM

Telangana

Today's Chanakya Telangana LS Seat Projection:  BJP 1 ± 1 Seats, TRS 14 ± 2 Seats, Congress 1 ± 1 Seats, Others 1 ± 1 Seats.

19 May 2019, 19:40 PM

Assam

Today's Chanakya‏ Assam LS Seat Projection: BJP+ 10 ± 3 Seats, Congress 3 ± 3 Seats, Others 1 ± 1 Seats.

19 May 2019, 19:39 PM

Chhattisgarh

Today's Chanakya Chhattisgarh LS Seat Projection: BJP 9 ± 2 Seats, Congress 2 ± 2 Seats, Others NIL.

19 May 2019, 19:39 PM

Gujarat

Today's Chanakya‏ Gujarat LS Seat Projection: BJP 26 ± 2 Seats, Congress 0 ± 2 Seats, Others NIL.

19 May 2019, 19:36 PM

Haryana

Today's Chanakya‏ LS Seat Projection: BJP 10 ± 2 Seats, Congress 0 ± 2 Seats, INLD NIL, JJP + AAP NIL, Others NIL.

19 May 2019, 19:36 PM

Delhi

Today's Chanakya‏ Delhi LS Seat Projection: BJP 7 ± 2 Seats, AAP 0 ± 1 Seats, Congress 0 ± 1 Seats, Others NIL.

19 May 2019, 19:35 PM

Kerala 

Today's Chanakya Kerala LS Seat Projection: UDF 16 ± 3 Seats, LDF 4 ± 3 Seats, BJP+ 0 ± 1 Seats, Others NIL.

19 May 2019, 19:32 PM

Uttarakhand

Today's Chanakya‏ Uttarakhand LS Seat Projection: BJP 5 ± 1 Seats, Congress 0 ± 1 Seats, Others NIL.

19 May 2019, 19:31 PM

Madhya Pradesh

Today's Chanakya‏ LS Seat Projection: BJP 27 ± 2 Seats Congress 2 ± 2 Seats Others NIL 

19 May 2019, 19:29 PM

Tamil Nadu

Today's Chanakya‏ Tamil Nadu LS Seat Projection (Election held on 38 seats) AIADMK+ 6 ± 4 Seats, DMK+ 31 ± 4 Seats, Others 1 ± 1 Seats.

19 May 2019, 19:28 PM

Rajasthan

Today's Chanakya LS Seat Projection BJP+ 25 ± 3 Seats, Congress 0 ± 3 Seats, Others NIL. 

19 May 2019, 19:26 PM

Karnataka

Today's Chanakya LS Seat Projection: BJP+ 23 ± 4 Seats Congress+ 5 ± 4 Seats Others NIL. 

19 May 2019, 19:26 PM

Andhra Pradesh

Today's Chanakya LS Seat Projection: TDP 17 ± 3 seats, YSR Congress 8 ± 3 Seats, Others NIL.

Must Watch

PT19M36S

DNA Analysis of the result of Maha Exit Poll 2019