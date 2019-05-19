Lok Sabha election 2019: Most exit polls predict 300+ seats for NDA, BJP may suffer reverses in UP

19 May 2019, 22:19 PM
Over All Exit Poll Prediction By Various Channel/Agencies
|Channel/Agency
|BJP+
|Congress+
|OTHERS
|ABP-Nielsen
|277
|130
|135
|AAJTAK/ India Today-Axis
|339-365
|77-108
|69-95
|NEWS18- IPSOS
|336
|82
|124
|News 24-Chanakya
|350
|95
|97
|Republic-CVoter & Jan ki Baat
|287 & 305
|128 & 124
|127 & 113
|Times Now-VMR
|306
|142
|94
|News X-NETA
|242
|162
|128
|India TV-CNX
|290-310
|115-125
|116-128
19 May 2019, 22:11 PM
EXIT POLL RESULTS
NEWS18-IPSOS
NDA 336, UPA 82, Others 124
ABP-AC NIELSEN
NDA 277, UPA 127, Others 148
Republic-CVoter
NDA 287, UPA 128, Others 127
NewsX-Neta
NDA 242, UPA 164, Others 136
ZEE Maha Exit Poll
NDA 303, Congress 117, Others 122
India TV CNX
NDA 300, UPA 120, Others 122
Times Now VMR
NDA 306, UPA 132, Others 104
19 May 2019, 21:27 PM
Karnataka
Republic-CVoter Exit Poll: BJP projected to secure almost twice as many seats as the Congress-JD(S) alliance.
19 May 2019, 21:26 PM
Assam
India TV-CNX Exit Poll: BJP predicted to get 9 seats, Congress 2, AIUDF 2 and Others 1.
19 May 2019, 21:26 PM
Chhattisgarh
India TV-CNX Exit Poll: Congress may get 6 seats in Chhattisgarh, BJP 5.
19 May 2019, 21:03 PM
Bihar
India Today-AxisPoll: BJP likely to win all 40 seats in Bihar.
19 May 2019, 20:57 PM
Jharkhand
Today's Chanakya LS Seat Projection: BJP+ 10 ± 3 Seats Congress+ 4 ± 3 Seats Others NIL.
19 May 2019, 20:52 PM
Bihar
Today's Chanakya: BJP+ 32 ± 4 Seats, Congress+ 8 ± 4 Seats, Others 0 ± 1 Seats.
19 May 2019, 20:52 PM
Jharkhand
India Today- Axis Poll: 'Modi magic' is intact in Jharkhand, the BJP could win all the seats in the state.
19 May 2019, 20:51 PM
Amethi
In Amethi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi likely to win in a close fight with BJP's Smriti Irani, says India TV-CNX Exit Poll.
19 May 2019, 20:50 PM
Telangana
Republic-CVoter Exit Poll: CVoter predicts 14 seats for TRS.
19 May 2019, 20:49 PM
Odisha
Republic-CVoter Exit Poll: CVoter gives 11 seats to the BJD and Jan Ki Baat gives 11-13 seats to NDA.
19 May 2019, 20:49 PM
Kerala
Republic-CVoter Exit Poll: 15 seats to UPA, Jan Ki Baat gives 14-16 seats to UPA.
19 May 2019, 20:48 PM
Punjab
India Today-Axis Poll: Congress 8-9, BJP+ - 3-5, AAP 0-1.
19 May 2019, 20:48 PM
West Bengal
India Today-Axis Poll Exit Poll 2019 says BJP may win 19-23 seats in West Bengal, TMC 19-22.
19 May 2019, 20:47 PM
UP
India TV-CNX: BJP-led NDA expected to get around 50 seats in Uttar Pradesh, SP+BSP+RLD 28, UPA 2.
India TV-CNX survey says BJP losing ground in UP but likely to win 49 seats; SP+BSP predicted 27 seats.
19 May 2019, 20:46 PM
Maharashtra
Today's Chanakya LS Seat Projection: BJP+ 38 ± 5 Seats, Congress+ 10 ± 5 Seats, Others NIL.
19 May 2019, 20:45 PM
Assam
India TV exit poll says BJP is expected to get 9 seats in Assam, Congress 2, AIUDF 2, Others 1.
19 May 2019, 20:37 PM
ABP-CSDS Exit Poll 2019 predicts a hung Parliament; Out of 542 seats, NDA to win 267 seats (BJP 218), UPA may get 127 seats while Others may get 148.
19 May 2019, 20:23 PM
Odisha
India TV-CNX Exit Poll 2019 prediction for Odisha: BJP expected to get 6 seats in Odisha, BJD 15.
19 May 2019, 20:23 PM
Tamil Nadu
India TV-CNX Exit Poll prediction for Tamil Nadu: DMK+ may get 17 seats in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK 8, Congress 6, BJP 2, PMK 2, Others 3.
19 May 2019, 20:22 PM
Maharashtra
IndiaTV-CNX Exit Poll 2019 predicts: BJP may get 20 seats in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena 14, Congress 8, NCP 6.
Mumbai
India TV-CNX Exit Poll 2019: BJP may get 2 seats in Mumbai, Shiv Sena 3.
19 May 2019, 20:21 PM
Himachal Pradesh
Today's Chanakya LS Seat Projection: BJP 4 ± 1 seats, Congress 0 ± 1 Seats, Others NIL.
19 May 2019, 20:21 PM
Delhi
ABP Exit Poll 2019: Clean sweep for BJP in Delhi, predicted to win 5 out of the 7 Lok Sabha seats. Congress, AAP may get a seat each.
19 May 2019, 20:20 PM
Gujarat
ABP News Exit polls: BJP expected to sweep Rajasthan winning 19 out of 25 seats, Modi wave very much intact in Gujarat.
19 May 2019, 20:15 PM
Rajasthan
ABP-CSDS exit Poll 2019: BJP likely to win 19 seats in Rajasthan, Congress may get the remaining 6 seats.
19 May 2019, 20:14 PM
Chhattisgarh
ABP-CSDS exit Poll 2019: Neck-and-neck battle predicted in Chhattisgarh's 11 Lok Sabha seats, BJP - 6 seats, Cong - 5 seats, Others - 0.
19 May 2019, 20:12 PM
MP
ABP-CSDS ExitPoll2019: BJP set to win 24 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. Congress may snap up 5 seats.
19 May 2019, 20:12 PM
Chhattisgarh
India TV-CNX Exit Poll for Chhattisgarh: Congress may get 6 seats in Chhattisgarh, BJP 5.
19 May 2019, 20:10 PM
J&K
India TV-CNX Exit Poll: BJP may get 2 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress 1, JKNC 3.
19 May 2019, 20:10 PM
Kerala
India TV-CNX Exit Poll: UDF predicted to get 14 seats in Kerala, LDF 5, NDA 1.
19 May 2019, 20:09 PM
Rajasthan
India TV-CNX Exit Poll: BJP predicted to get 21 seats in Rajasthan, Congress 4.
19 May 2019, 20:07 PM
Telangana
India TV-CNX Exit Poll predicts TRS may get 14 seats in Telangana, Congress 2, AIMIM 1.
19 May 2019, 20:02 PM
19 May 2019, 19:45 PM
West Bengal
NewsX-Neta exit poll survey gives Trinamool Congress 29 seats, BJP 11, Congress 2 in West Bengal.
19 May 2019, 19:44 PM
Karnataka
NewsX-Neta exit poll predicts: Congress:10, BJP:15, JDS: 02, Others: 01.
19 May 2019, 19:42 PM
NewsX-Neta exit poll predicts 242 seats for BJP+, Congress + 162 seats, SP-BSP-RLD 43 seats, Others 88 seats.
19 May 2019, 19:42 PM
Telangana
Today's Chanakya Telangana LS Seat Projection: BJP 1 ± 1 Seats, TRS 14 ± 2 Seats, Congress 1 ± 1 Seats, Others 1 ± 1 Seats.
19 May 2019, 19:40 PM
Assam
Today's Chanakya Assam LS Seat Projection: BJP+ 10 ± 3 Seats, Congress 3 ± 3 Seats, Others 1 ± 1 Seats.
19 May 2019, 19:39 PM
Chhattisgarh
Today's Chanakya Chhattisgarh LS Seat Projection: BJP 9 ± 2 Seats, Congress 2 ± 2 Seats, Others NIL.
19 May 2019, 19:39 PM
Gujarat
Today's Chanakya Gujarat LS Seat Projection: BJP 26 ± 2 Seats, Congress 0 ± 2 Seats, Others NIL.
19 May 2019, 19:36 PM
Haryana
Today's Chanakya LS Seat Projection: BJP 10 ± 2 Seats, Congress 0 ± 2 Seats, INLD NIL, JJP + AAP NIL, Others NIL.
19 May 2019, 19:36 PM
Delhi
Today's Chanakya Delhi LS Seat Projection: BJP 7 ± 2 Seats, AAP 0 ± 1 Seats, Congress 0 ± 1 Seats, Others NIL.
19 May 2019, 19:35 PM
Kerala
Today's Chanakya Kerala LS Seat Projection: UDF 16 ± 3 Seats, LDF 4 ± 3 Seats, BJP+ 0 ± 1 Seats, Others NIL.
19 May 2019, 19:32 PM
Uttarakhand
Today's Chanakya Uttarakhand LS Seat Projection: BJP 5 ± 1 Seats, Congress 0 ± 1 Seats, Others NIL.
19 May 2019, 19:31 PM
Madhya Pradesh
Today's Chanakya LS Seat Projection: BJP 27 ± 2 Seats Congress 2 ± 2 Seats Others NIL
19 May 2019, 19:29 PM
Tamil Nadu
Today's Chanakya Tamil Nadu LS Seat Projection (Election held on 38 seats) AIADMK+ 6 ± 4 Seats, DMK+ 31 ± 4 Seats, Others 1 ± 1 Seats.
19 May 2019, 19:28 PM
Rajasthan
Today's Chanakya LS Seat Projection BJP+ 25 ± 3 Seats, Congress 0 ± 3 Seats, Others NIL.
19 May 2019, 19:26 PM
Karnataka
Today's Chanakya LS Seat Projection: BJP+ 23 ± 4 Seats Congress+ 5 ± 4 Seats Others NIL.
19 May 2019, 19:26 PM
Andhra Pradesh
Today's Chanakya LS Seat Projection: TDP 17 ± 3 seats, YSR Congress 8 ± 3 Seats, Others NIL.