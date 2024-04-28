Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: PM Modi To Address Four Mega Rallies In Karnataka Today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Coverage Updates: Before the third phase of voting, the BJP is conducting an extensive campaign featuring key figures such as Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda, and Rajnath Singh across the country.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 08:43 AM IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: With election fervor reaching new heights, the competition among political parties is palpable. The second phase of India's national elections concluded this Friday, with approximately 63.50% of voters casting their ballots across 88 parliamentary constituencies spanning 13 states and Union Territories (UTs), as reported by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The first round of voting, held on April 19, covered 102 seats in 21 states and Union territories. Attention now shifts to the upcoming phase scheduled for May 7. 

Prime Minister Modi is gearing up for significant rallies in Karnataka today, while Union Minister Amit Shah plans to hold public meetings in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit Odisha and Daman & Diu. SP President Akhilesh Yadav, navigating through challenges, is set to hold public meetings in Bareilly and Moradabad today. 

28 April 2024
08:41 AM

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Organises A Walkathon

AAP stalwarts organise a 'Walk for Kejriwal' in support of jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

08:26 AM

Lok Sabha ELECTIONS Live: Leaders, Workers Of BJD Join BJP In Odisha

Several leaders and workers of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan.&nbsp;

08:05 AM

Lok Sabha Chunav 2024: Minister Piyush Goyal Campains In Mumbai

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North, Piyush Goyal goes for a morning walk and greets people as part of his election campaign. Mumbai North goes to polls on May 20.

07:55 AM

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Campaign In Karnataka

PM Modi to address four mega rallies in North Karnataka region today. With a packed schedule, the PM is expected to show up at Belagavi, Sirsi, Davanagere and Bellary during the day. 

