Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: PM Modi To Address Four Mega Rallies In Karnataka Today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: With election fervor reaching new heights, the competition among political parties is palpable. The second phase of India's national elections concluded this Friday, with approximately 63.50% of voters casting their ballots across 88 parliamentary constituencies spanning 13 states and Union Territories (UTs), as reported by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The first round of voting, held on April 19, covered 102 seats in 21 states and Union territories. Attention now shifts to the upcoming phase scheduled for May 7.

Prime Minister Modi is gearing up for significant rallies in Karnataka today, while Union Minister Amit Shah plans to hold public meetings in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit Odisha and Daman & Diu. SP President Akhilesh Yadav, navigating through challenges, is set to hold public meetings in Bareilly and Moradabad today.