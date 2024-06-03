Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Countdown Live Updates: The wait is about to end for crores of Indians who are eagerly waiting for the results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The counting of votes for 542 seats will be taken up on June 4 from 8am onwards. The exit polls have given a clear mandate to the BJP-led NDA, an outcome that has been totally rejected by the Congress-led INDIA bloc. Amid this, repolling is being held in West Bengal's certain booths marred by violence on June 1. The Election Commission has ordered repolling at one polling station each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies of Bengal.

Repolling is being held at 61 Kadambagachi Saradar Pada FP School of 120-Deganga Assembly Constituency in 17 Barasat Parliamentary Constituency and 26 Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith FP School of 131-Kakdwip Assembly Constituency in 20-Mathurapur (SC) Parliamentary Constituency in West Bengal.

Election Commission's Press Conference

A day before counting, the Election Commission will hold a press conference this afternoon. This might be the first time in the country's electoral history that the poll body is convening a press conference on the conclusion of Lok Sabha polls. The Election Commission is likely to express gratitude to the polling personnel, security officers, voters and political parties for their participation in the poll. The EC is also likely to share some data and information related to the polls and counting.

BJP, Congress In War Of Words

The Congress has alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah made calls to around 150 District Magistrates ahead of the counting and it could influence the results. Congress demanded counting of postal ballot papers be completed before the EVMs.

On the other hand, the BJP wrote to the Election Commission alleging that Congress may try to create chaos on the counting days and urged the poll body to take strict action.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results Counting Day, Time

The counting of votes from across India for the 542 seats will be taken up on June 4. The counting will start from 8am.

