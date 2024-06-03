Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: Repolling In Bengal Underway; EC's Presser Today
Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 Live Updates: Repolling is being held at one booth each in West Bengal's Barasat and Mathurapur parliamentary constituencies.
Trending Photos
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Countdown Live Updates: The wait is about to end for crores of Indians who are eagerly waiting for the results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The counting of votes for 542 seats will be taken up on June 4 from 8am onwards. The exit polls have given a clear mandate to the BJP-led NDA, an outcome that has been totally rejected by the Congress-led INDIA bloc. Amid this, repolling is being held in West Bengal's certain booths marred by violence on June 1. The Election Commission has ordered repolling at one polling station each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies of Bengal.
Repolling is being held at 61 Kadambagachi Saradar Pada FP School of 120-Deganga Assembly Constituency in 17 Barasat Parliamentary Constituency and 26 Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith FP School of 131-Kakdwip Assembly Constituency in 20-Mathurapur (SC) Parliamentary Constituency in West Bengal.
Election Commission's Press Conference
A day before counting, the Election Commission will hold a press conference this afternoon. This might be the first time in the country's electoral history that the poll body is convening a press conference on the conclusion of Lok Sabha polls. The Election Commission is likely to express gratitude to the polling personnel, security officers, voters and political parties for their participation in the poll. The EC is also likely to share some data and information related to the polls and counting.
BJP, Congress In War Of Words
The Congress has alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah made calls to around 150 District Magistrates ahead of the counting and it could influence the results. Congress demanded counting of postal ballot papers be completed before the EVMs.
On the other hand, the BJP wrote to the Election Commission alleging that Congress may try to create chaos on the counting days and urged the poll body to take strict action.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results Counting Day, Time
The counting of votes from across India for the 542 seats will be taken up on June 4. The counting will start from 8am.
Stay Tuned For Live Updates
Lok Sabha Election Results Live: Congress Demands Declaration Of Postal Ballots Votes Before EVM
The Congress party has come out with another demand for the Election Commisison of India. The party has urged the EC to declare postal ballot votes beforehand.
पोस्टल बैलेट चुनाव के मामले में निर्णायक साबित होते हैं। ये प्रक्रिया चुनाव के परिणाम को पूरी तरह से बदल सकती है।
नियम के अनुसार पोस्टल बैलेट की गिनती पहले की जाती है, जिसके कुछ समय बाद EVM की गिनती शुरु की जा सकती है।
इसमें सबसे जरूरी ये है कि पोस्टल बैलेट का परिणाम, EVM से… pic.twitter.com/k5p9AEH7JQ
— Congress (@INCIndia) June 2, 2024
Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Results Live Updates: Odisha BJP Gives Credit To Modi
On Exit Poll, Manmohan Samal, Odisha BJP State president said, "The credit goes to PM Modi...91-93% people are attached to him...the public is convinced and they fought the elections on the behalf of BJP...The public of Odisha want to change and they will dethrone the BJD government..."
Bengal Lok Sabha Polls Live: Visuals From Re-Polling Centres
Re-election is being held in booth number 61 of Kadambagachi Sardar Para area of Barasat Lok Sabha Constituency, Deganga Assembly constituency today.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Re-election being held in booth number 61 of Kadambagachi Sardar Para area of Barasat Lok Sabha Constituency, Deganga Assembly constituency today.
Heavy security deployed around the polling booth. pic.twitter.com/rRZHawpd5f
— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2024