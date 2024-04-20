LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Address 4 Rallies Across 2 States Today
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will share stage to Amplify INDIA Bloc’s presence in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold public meetings in Maharashtra's Nanded Lok Sabha constituency at 10:45 a.m. and Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency at 12:15 p.m., as well as in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency at 3:45 p.m. and Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency at 5:30.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold two public meetings in Rajasthan: Bhilwara Lok Sabha constituency at 11 a.m. and Kota Lok Sabha constituency at 12:30 p.m. At 4 p.m., the Home Minister will address a public meeting in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, for the Lok Sabha seat.
Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, will address two public meetings: one in Bihar's Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency at 11:30 a.m. and another in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha at 3:30 p.m.
Rahul Gandhi will campaign for the Congress candidate Ajit Sharma from the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat. He will later hold a joint public meeting with Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha and campaign for the INDIA bloc candidate Danish Ali.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Andhra Cong Chief Holds Roadshow
Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila holds a roadshow ahead of filing her nomination from Kadapa Lok Sabha seat.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress Activists In Bengaluru Detained Ahead Of Protest Against PM Modi's Visit
Authorities in Bengaluru, Karnataka, have preemptively detained members of the Congress party who were planning a protest. The planned demonstration was timed to coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city. Despite their intentions, the police had previously denied permission for the protest, resulting in the detention of Congress workers.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul Gandhi To Address Joint Rally In Bhagalpur
Tejashwi Yadav emphasised the unity of the 'Mahagathbandhan', India's grand alliance of opposition parties, in Bhagalpur, aligning with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "Today, we have a rally with Rahul Gandhi ji in Bhagalpur." Today we will hold a joint rally, and we will all work together. "The entire 'Mahagathbandhan', INDIA alliance is united, and Bihar will produce positive results this time," Yadav stated. He emphasised the critical issues of unemployment, inflation, and the need for investment and industrial development in Bihar, while criticising the BJP for its lack of accomplishments and alleged threats to the Constitution. "BJP members are very concerned and speaking in confusion. "There is no progress, and they say they will destroy the Constitution," Yadav warned.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav Counters Amit Shah’s Bihar Visit, Foresees RJD Gains
Former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav made a bold statement during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bihar, expressing confidence that the BJP's efforts will inadvertently increase RJD voter support. "He'd come several times. When Nitish ji was not with him, he would say, "Nitish Babu, the doors are closed for you, but they have opened them, which is why this is a liar's party." Their visit will make no difference. "The more their leaders come, the more votes we will get," Yadav said, dismissing the impact of Shah's political campaigns in the state.