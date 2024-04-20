LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Address 4 Rallies Across 2 States Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold public meetings in Maharashtra's Nanded Lok Sabha constituency at 10:45 a.m. and Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency at 12:15 p.m., as well as in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency at 3:45 p.m. and Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency at 5:30.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold two public meetings in Rajasthan: Bhilwara Lok Sabha constituency at 11 a.m. and Kota Lok Sabha constituency at 12:30 p.m. At 4 p.m., the Home Minister will address a public meeting in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, for the Lok Sabha seat.

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, will address two public meetings: one in Bihar's Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency at 11:30 a.m. and another in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha at 3:30 p.m.

Rahul Gandhi will campaign for the Congress candidate Ajit Sharma from the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat. He will later hold a joint public meeting with Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha and campaign for the INDIA bloc candidate Danish Ali.