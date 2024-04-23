LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: The second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections is scheduled on April 26. Some of the most talked about seats are up for grabs this time, Mathura, where Hema Malini aims for her third win. People of Meerut will decide the fate of BJP candidate Arun Govil from Ramayan, while Purnia in Bihar had made headlines as Pappu Yadav joined as an independent candidate.

This time, people will vote in 89 different constituencies across states including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.

With a day left for the campaigns for the second phase, Modi will address rallies in the State of Chhattisgarh on April 23 and 24 in Sarguja, Mahasamund, and Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituencies along with a public meeting in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. While, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Karnataka for rallies in Chitradurga and Bengaluru, today.