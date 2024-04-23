Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | ‘CAA Will Stay...’: Amit Shah On Congress Leader P Chidambaram's Remark
Lok Sabha Chunav Live: PM Modi to hold rallies in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while Priyanka Gandhi to woo voters in Karnataka.
Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: The second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections is scheduled on April 26. Some of the most talked about seats are up for grabs this time, Mathura, where Hema Malini aims for her third win. People of Meerut will decide the fate of BJP candidate Arun Govil from Ramayan, while Purnia in Bihar had made headlines as Pappu Yadav joined as an independent candidate.
This time, people will vote in 89 different constituencies across states including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.
With a day left for the campaigns for the second phase, Modi will address rallies in the State of Chhattisgarh on April 23 and 24 in Sarguja, Mahasamund, and Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituencies along with a public meeting in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. While, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Karnataka for rallies in Chitradurga and Bengaluru, today.
LS Polls 2024 Live: Congress Party’s Manifesto Is Prepared To Win Election In Pakistan, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
In support of PM Narendra Modi’s statement at the Rajasthan rally on appeasement politics, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told ANI on Monday that the PM has correctly said that everyone has the right to the resources of the country. Attacking the manifesto of the Congress party, he said, "The Congress party's manifesto is prepared in such a way that they win elections in Pakistan. The manifesto is more for the people of Pakistan and less for the people of India.”
He added that the Congress has devised a manifesto that will snatch resources from the common people, destroying the country's economy. He further remarked that his party has interpreted the Congress manifesto in the most right way.
#WATCH | Ernakulam, Kerala | Assam CM & BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sharma yesterday said, "Congress party's manifesto is prepared in a way that they win elections in Pakistan. The manifesto is more for the people of Pakistan and less for the people of India. The Congress has done a… pic.twitter.com/Tw3lviUqJ3
Lok Sabha Polls Live Updates: PM Modi Addresses Rally In Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Of Rajasthan
#WATCH | Addressing a public gathering in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I have received all your love, blessings and enthusiasm. Today is the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and I extend my wishes to everyone for the same." pic.twitter.com/xyoyII5EC9
Lok Sabha Elections Live updates: BJP's Amit Shah Responds To Congress Leader P Chidambaram's CAA Remark
Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress party over P Chidambaram's statement. Shah told ANI that once again, the Congress is making decisions based on appeasement politics. He said, “Chidambaram doesn't say what the shortcomings of CAA are; he just says that they will scrap it. Why? They have to strengthen their minority vote bank. BJP stands firm on its principles.”
#WATCH | Delhi: On Congress leader P Chidambaram's statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Since the 1960s, Congress made appeasement politics its weapon to win elections. We had been fighting against this for years. Since 2014, PM Modi set the development agenda among… pic.twitter.com/D56x3snMPk
