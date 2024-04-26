Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 Polling Live: Voting For 88 Constituencies In 13 States, UTs To Begin Soon

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 Voting LIVE: The world's largest democracy is going through an election frenzy as the stage is set for second round of voting in the Lok Sabha elections, which will span 88 constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories, from the sandy deserts of Rajasthan to the verdant hills of West Bengal.

Although the Election Commission had initially announced that 89 constituencies will hold second phase votes, voting in Madhya Pradesh's Betul was moved to a third phase on May 7 in response to the passing of the BSP candidate running in the contest.



Out of the 88 constituencies in the second phase, 73 are general seats, while 6 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 9 for Scheduled Castes (SC).

On Friday, the voting is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. and go until 5 p.m. However, depending on the local weather, polling times may change in some locations. In order to make voting easier for voters, polling places in a number of Bihar seats have extended their hours until 6 p.m. due to the extreme heat.

