Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: KC Venugopal Accuses CPI(M) Of Hijacking Polls In Kerala
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Coverage Updates: The Congress said on Saturday that the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala had manipulated the election machinery and harassed voters in an attempt to lower the turnout percentage, a day after voting for the state's 20 Lok Sabha seats ended.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: On Friday, the second phase of India's national elections came to a close. Approximately 63.50% of voters cast ballots in the second round of voting for 88 parliamentary constituencies located across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs), according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Elections were held in 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union territories on April 19 for the first round of voting.
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Modi 'Scared'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his attack on the grand old party, saying he is scared and may even shed tears on the stage. “You have heard the Prime Minister’s speeches. He is scared. It’s possible that he may shed tears on stage,” Gandhi said addressing a public gathering in this district headquarters town in the party-governed State.
Modi has targeted the Congress on a variety of issues in recent campaign rallies, including "mangalsutra", "redistribution of wealth" and "inheritance tax" charges. The former Congress chief accused Modi of 'diverting public attention' through various means.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress To Hold Key CEC Meeting Today
Congress likely to discuss Amethi, Raebareli seats in today's CEC meeting.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 Voting
Assam records 77.35 pc voter turnout in second phase of polls
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Owaisi Campaigns In Hyderabad
AIMIM President & candidate from Hyderabad constituency, Asaduddin Owaisi holds door-to-door election campaign in Hyderabad.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls PM Modi 'Desperate'
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says, "According to Articles 15 and 16, those who have not got the opportunity, and those who are backward, socially and educationally, such people are entitled to reservation. There is no mention of any religion... PM Narendra Modi is lying. To polarise the votes, he is making such statements. He is desperate."
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP Inducts New Members From Sikh Community In Delhi
Several people from the Sikh community in Delhi joined the BJP party in the presence of party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva.
When comparing this year's polling percentage to that of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal stated that one of the factors contributing to the decline in turnout was the alleged takeover of election machinery by the ruling CPI(M). Voter turnout ended with a significant decline, with the percentage standing at 70.22 percent at 8 p.m. yesterday, despite increased political energy and enthusiasm surrounding the general elections for Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats.