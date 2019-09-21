Maharashtra, Haryana to vote in Assembly elections on October 21; results to be declared on October 24

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently in power in both the states. This is the first electoral battle after the NDA won the Lok Sabha elections 2019 with a thumping majority. While the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is at stake in Maharashtra, the battle is about the prestige of Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana. While the BJP has expressed confidence of performing even better than the previous Assembly elections, the Congress and others like the NCP have declared that they would leave no stone unturned in their attempts.

Here are the live updates: