Live Updates | Assembly Election 2024: Maharashtra, Jharkhand Gearing Up For November 20 Showdown

The upcoming November 20 Assembly elections in Maharashtra and the second phase of the Jharkhand elections are drawing high energy and anticipation. In the first phase of voting in Jharkhand, held on Wednesday, a solid voter turnout of 64.86% was recorded across 43 constituencies. The second phase will follow on November 20, with results expected on November 23.

Maharashtra's 288-seat Assembly has seen considerable political shifts. Eknath Shinde emerged as chief minister after breaking from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena to align with the BJP. The BJP initially held 122 seats after the 2014 elections, but over time, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Congress, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP, gained power until Shinde’s rise in 2022.

In Jharkhand, the JMM-led coalition seeks to retain power, emphasizing its welfare programs like the Maiyan Samman Yojna. Meanwhile, the BJP has taken a strong Hindutva stance, critiquing the JMM on alleged corruption and infiltration issues.

Top BJP leaders, including PM Modi and Amit Shah, held rallies targeting the JMM on these grounds. INDIA bloc leaders, such as Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, countered by highlighting welfare programs and accusing the BJP-led Centre of misusing agencies like the ED and CBI against opposition leaders.