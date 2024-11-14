Live Updates | Assembly Election 2024: Maharashtra, Jharkhand Gearing Up For November 20 Showdown
In the first phase of voting in Jharkhand, held on Wednesday, a solid voter turnout of 64.86% was recorded across 43 constituencies.
The upcoming November 20 Assembly elections in Maharashtra and the second phase of the Jharkhand elections are drawing high energy and anticipation. In the first phase of voting in Jharkhand, held on Wednesday, a solid voter turnout of 64.86% was recorded across 43 constituencies. The second phase will follow on November 20, with results expected on November 23.
Maharashtra's 288-seat Assembly has seen considerable political shifts. Eknath Shinde emerged as chief minister after breaking from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena to align with the BJP. The BJP initially held 122 seats after the 2014 elections, but over time, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Congress, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP, gained power until Shinde’s rise in 2022.
In Jharkhand, the JMM-led coalition seeks to retain power, emphasizing its welfare programs like the Maiyan Samman Yojna. Meanwhile, the BJP has taken a strong Hindutva stance, critiquing the JMM on alleged corruption and infiltration issues.
Top BJP leaders, including PM Modi and Amit Shah, held rallies targeting the JMM on these grounds. INDIA bloc leaders, such as Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, countered by highlighting welfare programs and accusing the BJP-led Centre of misusing agencies like the ED and CBI against opposition leaders.
Assembly Elections 2024 Live: "Constitution seems blank to him because he's never read it": Rahul Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi
Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his attack on Rahul Gandhi for flaunting a 'blank constitution', the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition said the Constitution seems blank to the Prime Minister because he has never read it in his life.
Addressing a public gathering in poll-bound Maharashtra today, Rahul said that the Prime Minister says that I show the Constitution in public meetings that is empty.
"Sanvidhan unke liye khali hai kyuki unhone ise zindagi mein pada nahi hai (The Constitution seems empty to him because he's never read it in his life)," Rahul Gandhi said in a public gathering in poll-bound Maharashtra's Nandurbar.
Jharkhand Election 2024 Live: Anurag Thakur Slams JMM
BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Thursday accused the JMM-led alliance of encouraging "love jihad" and "land jihad" in Jharkhand in the past five years. He also alleged that the demography of the state is changing now. Speaking to media persons at the BJP office in Ranchi, Thakur alleged that instead of people's welfare, "jihad" welfare was being carried out in the state.
Jharkhand Election 2024 Live updates: 'BJP Wants To Divide State', Says Soren
Chief Minister Hemant Soren alleged that the BJP was planning to divide Jharkhand, but it would not be successful. He said the attempts to "break" Jharkhand will be thwarted by the people in this election. "Leaders of BJP are camping in the state but they don't utter a word for development, progress and peace in Jharkhand. They are only dividing people in the name of religion," Soren posted on X.
Accusing the BJP of trying to carve out the Santhal Parganas from Jharkhand, he said the people would give them a befitting reply.
Jharkhand Election 2024 Live: 65% Voter Turnout Registered In Phase 1 Polling
A voter turnout of 64.86 per cent was recorded in the 43 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand where polling was held in the first phase on Wednesday, officials said. Lohardaga district topped the list with 73.21 per cent polling while Hazaribag district recorded the lowest at 59.13, officials said and added that polling continued till 5 pm.
