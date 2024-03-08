Mahashivratri Live Darshan Updates: Devotees Throng Temples Across India

Mahashivratri Live Updates: Today is Mahashivratri, a special occasion observed by Hindus globally to celebrate Lord Shiva, one of the deities in the Hindu trinity of Brhma, Vishnu and Mahesh (Shiva). On this auspicious day, devotees express their reverence through activities such as chanting prayers and mantras, fasting, meditation, and engaging in night-long singing sessions. At sunrise, individuals take part in cleansing rituals and visit temples, presenting offerings like milk and flowers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Shivratri falls on the 14th day of the New Moon phase in the month of 'Phalguna' according to the Hindu calendar. To honor this propitious period dedicated to Shiva, many individuals exchange wishes and share images and photos of Lord Shiva, accompanied by Shiva mantras and prayers.

Shivratri, which falls on the fourteenth day of every lunar month or the day preceding the new moon, holds special importance. Among the twelve Shivratris observed throughout the calendar year, Mahashivratri, taking place in February-March, stands out as the most spiritually significant. PM Narendra Modi also extended wishes to the people on the occasion. "Best wishes to all my family members of the country on Mahashivratri. I wish that this great festival brings new energy in everyone's life and also gives new strength to the resolutions of the country in Amritkaal. Jai Bhole Nath!" said PM Modi.