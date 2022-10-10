Mulayam Singh Yadav death LIVE updates: UP government announces 3-day state mourning

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday (October 10, 2022) at the age of 82. SP patriarch was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, due to ill health where he breathed his last around 8:30 am today. The SP patron was under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.

"My respected father and everyone's 'Neta ji' is no more - Shri Akhilesh Yadav," Samajwadi Party tweeted.

The 82-year-old Samajwadi Party patriarch was facing difficulty in breathing and was under the supervision of an internal medicine expert at the Medanta Hospital, as per sources. Singh was suffering from a urinary infection as well, hospital sources had said.

The news of his demise shocked many of his political colleagues including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who shared lengthy posts for him. Prominent political figures took to Twitter to share condolence messages for the Samajwadi Party founder.