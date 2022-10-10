Mulayam Singh Yadav death LIVE updates: UP government announces 3-day state mourning
Mulayam Singh Yadav death live updates: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the SP founder's last rites will be performed with full state honours.
- Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday
- He was suffering from a prolonged illness
- The 82-year-old Samajwadi Party patriarch was also facing difficulty in breathing
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday (October 10, 2022) at the age of 82. SP patriarch was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, due to ill health where he breathed his last around 8:30 am today. The SP patron was under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.
"My respected father and everyone's 'Neta ji' is no more - Shri Akhilesh Yadav," Samajwadi Party tweeted.
The 82-year-old Samajwadi Party patriarch was facing difficulty in breathing and was under the supervision of an internal medicine expert at the Medanta Hospital, as per sources. Singh was suffering from a urinary infection as well, hospital sources had said.
The news of his demise shocked many of his political colleagues including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who shared lengthy posts for him. Prominent political figures took to Twitter to share condolence messages for the Samajwadi Party founder.
A look at Mulayam Singh Yadav's political journey
Mulayam Singh Yadav was born on November 22, 1939, in Saifai village, Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, to Murti Devi and Sughar Singh Yadav. Yadav took his plunge into politics after being inspired and motivated by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia’s socialist ideas and beliefs, and meeting Sarvashri Madhu Limaye, Karpoori Thakur, Ram Sewak Yadav, Raj Narayan, and Janeshwar Mishra. Throughout his political career, Mulayam Singh was associated with several controversies.
Short in height and high on a political drive, Yadav was 28 years old when he was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1967. Mulayam Singh’s political career lasted over five decades. He was elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.
Yadav was elected as the Chief Minister of the state for the first time in 1989. Mulayam Singh created the Samajwadi Party in 1992 on the values of Shri Ram Manohar Lohia and joined up with the Bahujan Samaj Party to win the UP assembly elections in 1993.
He had been Uttar Pradesh's CM three times, from 1989 to 1991, 1993 to 1995, and 2003 to 2007. He was also the Union Defence Minister from 1996 to 1998.
Mulayam Singh Yadav death: Akhilesh Yadav releases statement
Mulayam Singh Yadav died at 82 on Monday (Oct 10) around 8:30 am at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital where he had been admitted since Aug 22. He was shifted to ICU on the night of Oct 1. A panel of Medanta doctors was treating Mulayam Singh Yadav.
The official handle for Samajwadi Party tweeted a statement from Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav.
मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे - श्री अखिलेश यादव
— Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022
