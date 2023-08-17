LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 2023 (TODAY) 17-08-2023: Dear Mahanadi, Lake, Sandpiper 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Today- Check Complete Winners List Here

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 17-08-2023 Thursday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR LAKE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. .

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Thursday Result July 17-08-2023

Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

