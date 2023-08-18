LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 2023 (TODAY) 18-08-2023: Dear Meghna, Mountain, Seagull 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT TODAY- Complete Winners List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 18-08-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland Sambad lottery DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, August 18, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 18-08-2023 Friday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Sambad Dear Lottery Friday Result August 18-08-2023
Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR MEGHNA Result 18.08.2023
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.
Step 3: Find Dear MEGHNA and Draw Date: 18.08.2023.
Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.
Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 18-08-2023 Live Updates: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.