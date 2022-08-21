NEET UG, JEE Main and CUET Students to hold CANDLE MARCH TOMORROW- Details here
As per the digital flyers that are being circulated on Twitter, students will perform candle march tomorrow at 7 PM for NEET UG, JEE Mains and CUET.
New Delhi: After the continuous online campaigning on social media platforms for the second attempt in NEET UG 2022 and the third attempt in JEE Main 2022, students are now preparing to launch a 'Candle March' on August 22 at 7 PM. Students and education activists are flooding the microblogging site Twitter with the call for protest for NEET UG, JEE Main, and CUET.
JEE Main and NEET aspirants are consistently stirring online campaigns and urging the National Testing Agency (NTA) to organise one more session for both the entrance examination.
NEET aspirants are demanding re-neet citing the irregularities in the examination and the rigging of NEET paper while some want the NTA to conduct a re-exam for the medical entrance test to improve their scores while engineering aspirants are demanding the third attempt for JEE Main claiming that technical problems hampered the exam for several candidates.
#candleMarch 22 aug 7PM
Lead by Pawan Bhadana sir@DG_NTA @PMOIndia @narendramodi @newstakofficial @ZeeNews @HarshBisaria @aajtak @Swamy39 @dpradhanbjp pic.twitter.com/sqWDNEgcrt — Vishal Balmiki (@MrVISHALBALMIKI) August 21, 2022
Candle March for #JusticeForJeeNeetCuet
On 22nd Aug 7:00PM
Please participate and raise voice for #jee #Neet and #Cuet Aspirants#CandleMarchForJeeNeetCuet #jeemainThirdAttemptForAll #JEEAdvanced2022 #NEETUG2022ExtraAttempt #NEETUG #CUET pic.twitter.com/ecoMwGCgdp — Pawan Bhadana (@erPawanBhadana) August 20, 2022
One Nation One Exam: NEET UG, JEE Main, CUET Merger
Meanwhile, the University Grant Commission (UGC) has sent out a proposal to merge the NEET UG and JEE main exams into the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). As per the propasal only one entrance examination for all the JEE NEET and CUET will be conducted in CBT mode, twice a year. If accepted, students might have the chance of appearing for the examination once in say May – June (after the boards) and another in December.
However, UGC's proposal has invited mixed reactions to the integration of NEET and JEE Main exams into CUET and has sparked debate among students, teachers and all other stakeholders.
The JEE and NEET Merger is horrendous, UGC doesn't get how emotional Indian science students are towards JEE and NEET.
"Multiple opportunities" the no. of candidates increases, competition become more tough, this is gonna be stupidest decision ever taken.#NEET #CUET #JEE— Kani (@Sharma27Kanika) August 12, 2022
It's just a proposal which will be rejected for sure.
NTA can earn more funds by doing scams if exams like NEET & JEE are held individually.
Merging with CUET will not be acceptable by NTA itself. NTA can't even handle the situation if one single exam is bounded. — Awarah Ladka (@awarah_ladka) August 13, 2022
Several students across the country are opposing the UGC's proposal to merge JEE and NEET UG exam citing various fact including that level of Physics paper in JEE is tougher than in NEET and the pattern is also different for both the paper.
