LIVE Updates | Punjab Bandh On 9 August 2023: Normalcy Is Likely To Be Disrupted As Several Organizations Back 'Punjab Closed' Call

Punjab Bandh News: Following the announcement of the Punjab bandh made on Tuesday by the Christian community in protest of the alleged incapacity of the Center to quell the bloodshed in Manipur, normalcy is likely to be disrupted on Wednesday. The bandh's effects are anticipated to be felt, given that Doaba's dominant Ravidassia and Valmiki populations have voiced their support. Almost all significant crossroads in cities and satellite towns will host demonstrations, and some highways are likely to be blocked as well, according to their announcement.

The majority of market associations in Jalandhar have already made plans to close their stores. The majority of school officials are debating whether to open the schools or not because the administration has not declared any holidays at any educational institutions. Additionally, the Diocese of Jullundur reiterated its support for the bandh request. Given that the situation in Manipur has not significantly improved as of yet, Apostolic Administrator Bishop Agnelo Gracias wrote, "The Diocese certainly supports the bandh." He also subtly urged every institution to keep the doors closed for the sake of the students' safety. Meanwhile, a holiday has already been declared for tomorrow at all missionary schools in the state.





Punjab has now been affected by the violence in Manipur, which has caused instability and stress throughout the country. The disturbance that started on May 3 has now expanded to Punjab. The Balmiki Tiger Force, Satguru Kabir Tiger Force, and Ravidassia Youth Foundation, which represents the Ravidassia and Valmiki communities, have joined forces to support and call for a Punjab bandh on August 9. In a joint statement, the chairman of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India, the conveners of the Communist Coordination Committee, and members of the Polit Bureau of the Marxist Communist Party of India-United called for the immediate removal of the chief minister of Manipur in order to restore calm and normalcy to the state.