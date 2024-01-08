trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707321
PUNJAB LOTTERY WEEKLY RESULT

Punjab State Lottery Result 6 PM Winners List 08.01.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: DEAR 10 Gold Rs. 10 Thousand Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT SHORTLY- Check Full List Here

The result of the Punjab State Lottery, Dear 10 Gold, lottery for Monday, 08 January 2024, will be announced live at 6 PM. The first prize in the weekly lottery is 10 thousand Rupees. Participants can check their results on the official website, Punjabstatelotteries.com. Scroll down for more details.

Last Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
Punjab State lottery result
LIVE Blog

Punjab State Lottery Today Result 08-01-2024 Monday Live: The latest Punjab State Lottery draw at 6 pm is shared here on a daily basis. Get the latest Punjab state lottery winning numbers and stay connected for draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the 6 PM draw for Punjab State Lottery's "DEAR 10 GOLD" will be announced today. The first prize in monthly lotteries for the day is 10 Thousand Rupees."

Get Punjab lottery result today - old, new scheme Lucky winning number live at

Punjabstatelotteries.com

 

The Punjab State lottery has been started by the government of Punjab. It covers various lottery schemes such as Weekly, Monthly and Bumper Lucky Draw. Below are the details including price:

Punjab State Weekly Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing:

Lottery Price:  Rs-10

Lottery Time: 6 pm

Lottery Prize: 1st prize Rs 10000, 2nd prize Rs 2000, 3rd prize Rs 500, 4th  prize Rs 200, 5th Prize Rs 100

Dear 10 Gold on Monday

Dear 10 Diamond on Tuesday

Dear 10 Silver on Wednesday

Dear 10 Platinum on Thursday

Dear 10 Copper on Friday

Dear 10 Mercury on Saturday

Dear 10 Iron on Sunday

Punjab State Monthly Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing (Draw will be announced every Tuesday of the month)

Lottery Price: Rs 200, 100, 50, 20

Lottery Time : 6 PM

Punjab State Dear 200 Monthly lottery

Punjab State Dear 100 Monthly Lottery

Punjab State Dear 50 Monthly Lottery  

 Punjab State Dear 20 Monthly Lottery

Punjab State Bumper Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing 

Lottery Price: 500 each

Lottery Time: 6 PM

Lottery Prize: 1st Prize 25000000,  2nd Prize 1000000,  3rd Prize 500000, 4th Prize 9000, 5th  Prize 6000, 6th Prize 2500

Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper

Where to Purchase Punjab State lottery Ticket:

You can purchase Punjab State Lottery Ticket only Offline/Physical through a Vendor from Punjab and Maharashtra.

 

Daily Punjab State lottery result is published at 6pm. These live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

Disclaimer 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)

 

Stay Tuned To Zee For Live And Latest Updates On Punjab State Lottery Result 08.01.2024

08 January 2024
12:53 PM

Punjab State Lottery Result Monday Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR 10 GOLD Result 08.01.2024

Step 1: Go to the Punjab Lotteries official website- www.punjabstatelotteries.com

Step 2: Select Result option

Step 3: Select the lottery type and click on check result

Step 4: Find DEAR 10 GOLD Ticket 08.01.2024

Step 5: Now match your lottery ticket number with winning number

Step 6: Congratulation if you win any prize 

12:39 PM

Punjab State Lottery 08.01.2024 Monday Live Updates: Details and Address

The Punjab State Lottery is a government-organized lottery system that offers individuals from various backgrounds the chance to test their luck and potentially win prizes. Conducting its lottery draws fairly, the Punjab State Lottery ensures a transparent and trustworthy experience for all participants. The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, established in 1968 as an arm of the Punjabi government, is situated at VIT-TE Yojhna Bhawan, Plot No. 2, Sector 33-A, Chandigarh, 160020

12:38 PM

Punjab State Lottery 08 JANUARY 2024 Monday Live Updates: Result Timings The results of Punjab State Lottery is announced at every day 6pm and this live results are also posted here on the Live Blog Zee News

