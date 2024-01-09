Punjab State Lottery Result 6 PM Winners List 09.01.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: DEAR 100 Monthly Rs. 10 Lakh Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT SHORTLY- Check Full List Here
The Punjab State Lottery, Dear 100 Monthly, lottery for Tuesday, 09 January 2024, will be announced live at 6 PM. The first prize in the Monthly lottery is 10 Lakh Rupees. Participants can check their results on the official website, Punjabstatelotteries.com. Scroll down for more details.
"Punjab State Lottery Today Result 09-01-2024 Tuesday Live: The latest Punjab State Lottery draw at 6 pm is shared here on a daily basis. Get the latest Punjab state lottery winning numbers and stay connected for draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the 6 PM draw for Punjab State Lottery's "DEAR 100 Monthly" and “Dear 10 Diamond” will be announced today. The first prize in monthly lotteries for the day is 10 Lakh Rupees."
Get Punjab lottery result today - old, new scheme Lucky winning number live at
Punjabstatelotteries.com
The Punjab State lottery has been started by the government of Punjab. It covers various lottery schemes such as Weekly, Monthly and Bumper Lucky Draw. Below are the details including price:
Punjab State Weekly Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing
Lottery Price: Rs-10
Lottery Time: 6 pm
Lottery Prize: 1st prize Rs 10000, 2nd prize Rs 2000, 3rd prize Rs 500, 4th prize Rs 200, 5th Prize Rs 100
Dear 10 Gold on Monday
Dear 10 Diamond on Tuesday
Dear 10 Silver on Wednesday
Dear 10 Platinum on Thursday
Dear 10 Copper on Friday
Dear 10 Mercury on Saturday
Dear 10 Iron on Sunday
Punjab State Monthly Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing (Draw will be announced every Tuesday of the month)
Lottery Price: Rs 200, 100, 50, 20
Lottery Time : 6 PM
Punjab State Dear 200 Monthly lottery
Punjab State Dear 100 Monthly Lottery
Punjab State Dear 50 Monthly Lottery
Punjab State Dear 20 Monthly Lottery
Punjab State Bumper Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing
Lottery Price: 500 each
Lottery Time: 6 PM
Lottery Prize: 1st Prize 25000000, 2nd Prize 1000000, 3rd Prize 500000, 4th Prize 9000, 5th Prize 6000, 6th Prize 2500
Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper
Where to Purchase Punjab State lottery Ticket:
You can purchase Punjab State Lottery Ticket only Offline/Physical through a Vendor from Punjab and Maharashtra.
Daily Punjab State lottery result is published at 6pm. These live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.
Disclaimer
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)
Punjab State Lottery TODAY Live Updates: Punjab State Lottery Scheme
At Present the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries is running Six Bumper Schemes in a year for which the draws are conducted on important festivals. In addition to this the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries is also starting a Monthly Lottery Scheme for which the draw would be conducted every month. More Lottery Products/Schemes such as Weekly Lottery Schemes are also in pipeline
Punjab State Lottery Result 09.01.2024 Live: Weekly Lottery Ticket Price
The Punjab State Lottery offers a diverse collection of lottery games scheduled every evening at 6 PM. For the Punjab State Lottery Dear 10 Gold, the price of a single ticket is just Rs. 10.
Punjab State Lottery Result Tuesday 09.01.2024 LIVE UPDATES: Prize Money Details For Weekly Draw
-1st Prize Rs 10000
-2nd Prize Rs 2000
-3rd Prize Rs 500
-4th Prize Rs 200
-5th Prize Rs 100
Punjab State Lottery Result 09-01-2024 Live: History
In exercise of the powers conferred upon him under section 4 of "The Lotteries (Regulation) Act 1998," read with Rule 3 of "The Lotteries (Regulations) Rule 2010," and all other powers enabling him in this behalf, the Governor of Punjab is pleased to promulgate the following scheme for conducting a lottery in the state.
Punjab State Lottery Result Tuesday Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR 100 MONTHLY & DEAR 10 DIAMOND Lottery Result 09.01.2024
Step 1: Go to the Punjab Lotteries official website- www.punjabstatelotteries.com
Step 2: Select Result option
Step 3: Select the lottery type and click on check result
Step 4: Find DEAR 100 MONTHLY & DEAR 10 DIAMOND Ticket 09.01.2024
Step 5: Now match your lottery ticket number with winning number
Step 6: Congratulation if you win any prize
Punjab State Lottery 09.01.2024 Tuesday Live Updates: Details and Address
The Punjab State Lottery is a government-organized lottery system that offers individuals from various backgrounds the chance to test their luck and potentially win prizes. Conducting its lottery draws fairly, the Punjab State Lottery ensures a transparent and trustworthy experience for all participants. The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, established in 1968 as an arm of the Punjabi government, is situated at VIT-TE Yojhna Bhawan, Plot No. 2, Sector 33-A, Chandigarh, 160020