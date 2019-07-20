Sonbhadra Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi leaves from Chunar

20 July 2019, 13:11 PM
"We were detained in the airport soon after we arrived. Now they have allowed us to go to Chunar," Rajeev Shukla, Congress.
20 July 2019, 13:10 PM
Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda, Mukul Wasnik, Raj Babbar, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, Jitin Prasada and Rajeev Shukla have been stopped at Varanasi airport by police. They were on their way to Sonbhadra to meet the victims of firing case: ANI
20 July 2019, 13:10 PM
"This government doesn't want that someone should wipe off victims' tears. Whatever has happened is unconstitutional and undemocratic and it seems as if Uttar Pradesh govt has implemented undeclared emergency to hid its sins and short comings," says Pramod Tiwari, Congress.
20 July 2019, 13:09 PM
"Bhagwan jane inki mansikta kya hai? Aap thoda dabwav banayiya, unhe aana dijiye. Mere pichhe pade hain (God knows what their the thought process is? You please put pressure, let them (kin of victims) come. They are after me," says Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra.
20 July 2019, 13:07 PM
Congress delegation led by Pramod Tiwari meets Governor Ram Naik over Sonbhadra firing incident that claimed lives of 10 people.
Congress delegation led by Pramod Tiwari meets Governor Ram Naik over Sonbhadra firing incident that claimed lives of 10 people. pic.twitter.com/szDFZQKKyI
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2019
20 July 2019, 13:05 PM
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra finally met the family members of the victims of Sonbhadra massacre on Saturday. The authorities did not allow Priyanka to proceed to Sonebhadra and instead brought the family members were brought to meet her at Mirzapur's Chunar Guest House, where she spent the Friday night in detention.
“Two relatives of victims have come here to meet me, 15 others are not being allowed to meet me. I too am not being allowed to meet them. These people have come from so far to meet, yet the authorities are not allowing,” said Priyanka while briefing the media.
20 July 2019, 13:04 PM
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and nine others, who were stopped in Narayanpur by police, spent Friday night in detention. The Gandhi scion refused to fill the bail bond of Rs 50,000 and insisted on proceeding to Sonebhadra in Uttar Pradesh where 10 people were killed in clashes over a land dispute on Wednesday. Several Congress workers were seen sitting on dharna on Saturday (July 20) morning outside Mirzapur's Chunar Guest House, where Priyanka spent the night.
Priyanka was detained after being stopped from going to Murtiya village in Sonebhadra district. The police, however, denied that she had been arrested. The Congress leader arrived in Varanasi on Friday morning and met the injured persons admitted to the Trauma Centre of the Banaras Hindu University. When she proceeded towards Sonebhadra, her convoy was stopped on the Mirzapur border. A defiant Priyanka then squatted on the ground with the Congress workers and was later taken away in a government vehicle to Chunar.