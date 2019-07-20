Sonbhadra Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi leaves from Chunar

20 July 2019, 13:11 PM "We were detained in the airport soon after we arrived. Now they have allowed us to go to Chunar," Rajeev Shukla, Congress.

20 July 2019, 13:10 PM Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda, Mukul Wasnik, Raj Babbar, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, Jitin Prasada and Rajeev Shukla have been stopped at Varanasi airport by police. They were on their way to Sonbhadra to meet the victims of firing case: ANI

20 July 2019, 13:10 PM "This government doesn't want that someone should wipe off victims' tears. Whatever has happened is unconstitutional and undemocratic and it seems as if Uttar Pradesh govt has implemented undeclared emergency to hid its sins and short comings," says Pramod Tiwari, Congress.

20 July 2019, 13:09 PM "Bhagwan jane inki mansikta kya hai? Aap thoda dabwav banayiya, unhe aana dijiye. Mere pichhe pade hain (God knows what their the thought process is? You please put pressure, let them (kin of victims) come. They are after me," says Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra.

20 July 2019, 13:07 PM Congress delegation led by Pramod Tiwari meets Governor Ram Naik over Sonbhadra firing incident that claimed lives of 10 people. Congress delegation led by Pramod Tiwari meets Governor Ram Naik over Sonbhadra firing incident that claimed lives of 10 people. pic.twitter.com/szDFZQKKyI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2019

20 July 2019, 13:05 PM Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra finally met the family members of the victims of Sonbhadra massacre on Saturday. The authorities did not allow Priyanka to proceed to Sonebhadra and instead brought the family members were brought to meet her at Mirzapur's Chunar Guest House, where she spent the Friday night in detention. “Two relatives of victims have come here to meet me, 15 others are not being allowed to meet me. I too am not being allowed to meet them. These people have come from so far to meet, yet the authorities are not allowing,” said Priyanka while briefing the media.