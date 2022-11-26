LIVE UPDATES | UPSC Mains 2022: Result to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at upsc.gov.in- Check latest updates here

UPSC Mains Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Mains Result 2022 will be released soon. The UPSC declared the UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 on November 24 and noted the results are "expected" to be announced. However, the UPSC Mains result 2022 date has not been announced yet. Candidates can expect the UPSC CS Mains 2022 result anytime soon. Once available, a link to the UPSC Mains Result 2022 will be posted on the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. However, the notice issued today suggests that the results will be available soon. The candidates who pass the UPSC Mains 2022 exam will have their personality tests and interviews conducted by UPSC. "The candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 (CSM2022) are informed that the result of this Examination is likely to be declared," reads the official notice issued by the UPSC.

UPSC official notice states that, "submission of DAF-II (Online mode only) is mandatory and if any candidate fails to submit DAF-II online within the prescribed period, his/her candidature shall stand canceled and no request shall be entertained in this respect."