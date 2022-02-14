Goa Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting underway for 40 Assembly seats

14 February 2022, 08:35 AM
Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I urge our sisters and brothers of Goa, to vote in large numbers. Only a stable, decisive and corruption-free government can ensure the development of the state. So come out and vote for a prosperous Goa."
14 February 2022, 08:07 AM
"People in Goa are cooperative. There are no major political clashes. The elections will be free and fair. The ECI and all political parties deserve appreciation. This year I expect more people will come to the polling booths," Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai told ANI.
14 February 2022, 07:59 AM
Goa CM Pramod Sawant said, "PM Modi called me in the morning today to give his best wishes. I'm fully confident that BJP will win 22+ seats. The infrastructure development by BJP in 10 years and PM Modi's self-reliant vision will definitely benefit us with a 100% majority."
14 February 2022, 07:36 AM
Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and his wife Reetha Sreedharan cast their votes at polling booth number 15 of Taleigao Assembly Constituency.
Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and his wife Reetha Sreedharan cast their votes at polling booth number 15 of Taleigao Assembly Constituency#GoaElections2022 pic.twitter.com/IGhPWBS04O
— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
14 February 2022, 07:35 AM
The state had recorded 82.56 per cent turnout during the 2017 elections. Congress had then won 17 seats. The BJP, which bagged 13 seats, was quick to stitch up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state.
14 February 2022, 07:35 AM
The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in alliance, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has tied-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to contest the polls. The Shiv Sena and the NCP had also announced their pre-poll alliance, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting without a tie-up with any other political party. The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates.
14 February 2022, 07:34 AM
The average number of eligible voters per booth in Goa is 672, which is the lowest in the country, a poll official said. The Vasco Assembly constituency has the highest number of 35,139 eligible voters, while the Mormugao seat has the lowest number of voters at 19,958, he said.
14 February 2022, 07:33 AM
To check the spread of COVID-19, voters have been provided hand gloves at the polling stations, an election official said. Over 100 'all-women' polling booths have been set up in the state for the convenience of female voters.