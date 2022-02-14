हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Goa Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting underway for 40 Assembly seats

Polling began at 7 am in Goa today and conclude at 6pm. 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 Assembly seats

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 14, 2022 - 08:37
Panaji: Polling is underway in Goa as people began casting their votes from 7 am today.  301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 Assembly seats, election officials said. Over 11 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes. They include 9,590 persons with disabilities, 2,997 aged over 80 years, 41 sex workers and nine transgenders. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties vying to make a mark on the state's electoral scene.

The prominent candidates include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker. 

Stay tuned with Zee News for LIVE updates on Goa Assembly 2022 Election voting.

 

14 February 2022, 08:35 AM

Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I urge our sisters and brothers of Goa, to vote in large numbers. Only a stable, decisive and corruption-free government can ensure the development of the state. So come out and vote for a prosperous Goa."

14 February 2022, 08:07 AM

"People in Goa are cooperative. There are no major political clashes. The elections will be free and fair. The ECI and all political parties deserve appreciation. This year I expect more people will come to the polling booths," Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai told ANI.

14 February 2022, 07:59 AM

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said, "PM Modi called me in the morning today to give his best wishes. I'm fully confident that BJP will win 22+ seats. The infrastructure development by BJP in 10 years and PM Modi's self-reliant vision will definitely benefit us with a 100% majority."
 

14 February 2022, 07:36 AM

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and his wife Reetha Sreedharan cast their votes at polling booth number 15 of Taleigao Assembly Constituency.

 

14 February 2022, 07:35 AM

The state had recorded 82.56 per cent turnout during the 2017 elections. Congress had then won 17 seats. The BJP, which bagged 13 seats, was quick to stitch up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state.

14 February 2022, 07:35 AM

The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in alliance, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has tied-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to contest the polls. The Shiv Sena and the NCP had also announced their pre-poll alliance, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting without a tie-up with any other political party. The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates.

14 February 2022, 07:34 AM

The average number of eligible voters per booth in Goa is 672, which is the lowest in the country, a poll official said. The Vasco Assembly constituency has the highest number of 35,139 eligible voters, while the Mormugao seat has the lowest number of voters at 19,958, he said. 

14 February 2022, 07:33 AM

To check the spread of COVID-19, voters have been provided hand gloves at the polling stations, an election official said. Over 100 'all-women' polling booths have been set up in the state for the convenience of female voters.

