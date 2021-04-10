Amit Shah claims BJP is winning 63-68 seats in first 3 phases, Mamata alleges Shah trying to incite violence in Bengal

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (April 9) claimed that the BJP is winning 63-68 seats in the first three phases and will get over 200 seats after the final results are declared. During roadshow in Madhyamagram in the evening, the Union Home Minister waved at the crowd from a stage atop a luxary bus which was decked up with flowers and the BJP's poll symbol, lotus.

Holding party flags and saffron and green balloons besides flashing torches on mobile phones thousands walked on the Jessore Road, and chanted slogans such as 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Amit Shah Zindabad' and 'Ei Trinamool Aar Noy' (Don't want this Trinamool Congress government any more).

As the road show ended near Madhyamgram Choumatha, Amit Shah told reporter of a TV channel during the event that his party will get 63-68 seats in the first three phases alone and win over 200 seats after the results of eight-phase polls for 294-member assembly were declared on May 2.

Amit Shah said BJP will implement the promise of 33 per cent reservation for women in jobs on a priority basis.

In the earlier roadshow at Jagaddal, Shah covered a distance of over a kilometre along Ghoshpara Road in the industrial town, which is part of the Barrackpore industrial belt.

Mamata alleges Shah trying to incite violence in Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, alleged that Amit Shah was trying to incite violence in the state and egging the police to engage in unethical acts.

Addressing a rally in Memari in Purba Bardhman district, she advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to control Shah, as he may incite riots in the state.

She further said, "I have not seen such a `gunda' (gangster), `dangabaaz' (rioteer) home minister in my entire life. Amit Shah is more dangerous than a tiger. People fear to talk to him. I will urge PM Narendra Modi to control Amit Shah first. He is inciting riots here."

Accusing Amit Shah of pressuring police to "engage in all forms of unethical acts", Mamata Banerjee described the ongoing assembly elections in the state, as a bid "to protect the respect of Bengal", adding "This election is to stop people from turning Bengal into another Gujarat."

Earlier, she accused the central police forces of working at the behest of Shah following which the Election Commission show-caused her.

Notably, a total of 91 seats have witnessed voting in the first three phases, and the fourth phase of polling is scheduled on Saturday for 44 constituencies. Rest four phases will be held in April itself and results will be out on May 2 along with that of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Union Territory of Puducherry.

The BJP is trying to dethrone the TMC in the ongoing West Bengal assembly election, while the TMC is seeking to return to power for the third time in a row.

(With Agency Inputs)

