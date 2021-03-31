West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 live updates: TMC claims BJP's Suvendu Adhikari was `harbouring criminals'

31 March 2021, 22:41 PM
BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her letter to opposition leaders for "a united and effective struggle against the BJP`s attacks on democracy and constitution" and said it was an attempt to "save her sinking ship" in the West Bengal assembly polls. Nadda said Mamata Banerjee has admitted that "she is in trouble" in the election, Nadda told ANI.
31 March 2021, 22:37 PM
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP leaders were distributing large sums of money running into crores of rupees to influence electoral outcome. Her party also wrote to the West Bengal Chief Electoral officer alleging BJP's Suvendu Adhikari is harbouring criminals at different locations. (PTI)