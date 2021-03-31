हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 live updates: TMC claims BJP's Suvendu Adhikari was `harbouring criminals'

The second of the eight-phase assembly elections for West Bengal is set to take place on Thursday (April 1) and one of the constituencies going to polls is Nandigram, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is locking horns with Suvendu Adhikari.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 - 22:41
Comments |
File photo

A total of 171 candidates are in the fray in the upcoming phase which will see 30 constituencies across four districts go to polls. The total number of voters who will exercise their franchise stand at 75,94,549. 

Voting will take place from 7 am and end at 6 pm. Polling will be conducted in 10,620 booths, according to Election Commission.

Stay with Zee News for all latest updates on second phase of voting in West Bengal and Assam:

31 March 2021, 22:41 PM

BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her letter to opposition leaders for "a united and effective struggle against the BJP`s attacks on democracy and constitution" and said it was an attempt to "save her sinking ship" in the West Bengal assembly polls. Nadda said Mamata Banerjee has admitted that "she is in trouble" in the election, Nadda told ANI. 

31 March 2021, 22:37 PM

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP leaders were distributing large sums of money running into crores of rupees to influence electoral outcome. Her party also wrote to the West Bengal Chief Electoral officer alleging BJP's Suvendu Adhikari is harbouring criminals at different locations. (PTI)

