West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 live updates: TMC claims BJP's Suvendu Adhikari was `harbouring criminals'

New Delhi: The second of the eight-phase assembly elections for West Bengal is set to take place on Thursday (April 1) and one of the constituencies going to polls is Nandigram, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is locking horns with Suvendu Adhikari.

A total of 171 candidates are in the fray in the upcoming phase which will see 30 constituencies across four districts go to polls. The total number of voters who will exercise their franchise stand at 75,94,549.

Voting will take place from 7 am and end at 6 pm. Polling will be conducted in 10,620 booths, according to Election Commission.

Stay with Zee News for all latest updates on second phase of voting in West Bengal and Assam: