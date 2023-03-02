LIVE Updates | West Shillong Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Election Result 2023: Ernest Mawrie BJP VS Bethleen Dkhar INC

The West Shillong seat in Meghalaya falls in the East Khasi Hills district of the state with a total voter count of 25,181. Out of these, 13,456 were male and 13,725 female and no registered voters from the third gender were observed.

In this Vidhan Sabha chunav, a total of 6 candidates are participating, namely Raja Jyrwa of VPP, Paul Lyngdoh of UDP, Mohendro Rapsang of NPP, Iwan Maria of TMC, Ernest Mawrie of BJP, and Bethleen Dkhar of INC. A strong fight is expected between BJP and INC candidates - Ernest Mawrie and Bethleen Dkhar, respectively.

Talking of the voter turnout, it remained at 68.64 per cent this year, relatively lesser than in the 2018 legislative elections. The West Shillong reservation is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe. Furthermore, Mohendro Rapsang of the Indian National Congress won the seat with a margin of 1,984 votes against Paul Lyngdoh of UDP. Well, INC has a vote share of 52.56 per cent in the last elections on this seat.

