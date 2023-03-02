LIVE Updates | West Shillong Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Election Result 2023: Ernest Mawrie BJP VS Bethleen Dkhar INC
West Shillong Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates: With votes scheduled to be counted today, the winner of the legislative assembly election for Meghalaya’s seat number 18 - West Shillong will be announced soon. The fight is expected to remain tough between Ernest Mawrie of BJP VS Bethleen Dkhar of INC.
The West Shillong seat in Meghalaya falls in the East Khasi Hills district of the state with a total voter count of 25,181. Out of these, 13,456 were male and 13,725 female and no registered voters from the third gender were observed.
In this Vidhan Sabha chunav, a total of 6 candidates are participating, namely Raja Jyrwa of VPP, Paul Lyngdoh of UDP, Mohendro Rapsang of NPP, Iwan Maria of TMC, Ernest Mawrie of BJP, and Bethleen Dkhar of INC. A strong fight is expected between BJP and INC candidates - Ernest Mawrie and Bethleen Dkhar, respectively.
Talking of the voter turnout, it remained at 68.64 per cent this year, relatively lesser than in the 2018 legislative elections. The West Shillong reservation is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe. Furthermore, Mohendro Rapsang of the Indian National Congress won the seat with a margin of 1,984 votes against Paul Lyngdoh of UDP. Well, INC has a vote share of 52.56 per cent in the last elections on this seat.
Conrad Sangma Leading In South Tura
Meghalaya's current chief minister - Conrad Sangma, is leading from the South Tura Vidhan Sabha.
West Shillong Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results:
No party is heading towards the majority in the current trends. However, NPP has an edge with a lead on 21 seats.
West Shillong Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results: Trends
Conrad Sangma-led NPP is leading on 23 seats, followed by Mamata Banerjee's TMC on 13 seats. BJP and Congress making progress on 8 and 7 seats, respectively.
West Shillong Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results:
NPP is running ahead on 12 seats in the state, whereas BJP is leading on 4 seats, TMC in 5 constituencies, and Congress on 4 seats.
Pictures From Counting Centres
Meghalaya | The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly elections will begin at 8 am. Visuals from counting centre at Extension Training Centre in Tura
— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023
West Shillong Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results
Meghalaya | Section 144 imposed in Eastern West Khasi Hills district by the District Magistrate
— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023
The previous elections in the state were conducted in 2018, and the tenure of the current assembly will come to an end on March 15.
West Shillong Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results
Counting for the 59 seats of Meghalaya will begin today from 8:00 AM onwards for ballot paper, while counting for EVMs will be initiated from 8:30 AM onwards.
