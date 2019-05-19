close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Exit Poll 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Zee News Maha Exit Poll 2019: Lok Sabha election result predictions

Exit Poll 2019 Results: Zee News is showing the "poll of polls" Maha Exit Poll, which includes details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 19, 2019 - 18:34
Comments |

NEW DELHI: With the end of voting in the 59 constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory on May 19, the seven-phased voting process for the 2019 Lok Sabha election has come to an end. As the voting concluded at 6 PM on Sunday, the Election Commission has lifted its ban on media from releasing its exit polls for the election.

Now that the polling has concluded, various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta – are releasing their exit poll results on Lok Sabha election 2019 about the number of seats different parties are likely to win on May 23 when the counting of votes takes place and results are officially declared. Zee News is showing the "poll of polls" Maha Exit Poll which includes details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels. The Lok Sabha election was held to elect Members of Parliament for 542 of the 543 parliamentary constituencies.

The poll body had earlier notified that during the period between 7.00 AM on the first phase of polling on 11 April to 6:30 PM on the last day of the poll on May 19 conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising the result of exit poll by means any media is prohibited.

 

Live TV

 

Here are the exit poll predictions on 2019 Lok Sabha Election:-

  

 

Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Exit polls on Uttar PradeshLok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Exit polls on MaharashtraWatch Zee News Maha Exit Poll Live

19 May 2019, 18:34 PM

India TV survey predicts BJP to win all 7 seven seats in Delhi. 

19 May 2019, 18:25 PM

Polling has concluded in all 542 seats with 60.21% voter turnout recorded in 7th phase. It's now time for Zee News Maha Exit Poll  

Must Watch

PT3M4S

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Opposition leaders step up talks to form coalition