Zee News Maha Exit Poll 2019: Lok Sabha election result predictions

NEW DELHI: With the end of voting in the 59 constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory on May 19, the seven-phased voting process for the 2019 Lok Sabha election has come to an end. As the voting concluded at 6 PM on Sunday, the Election Commission has lifted its ban on media from releasing its exit polls for the election.

Now that the polling has concluded, various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta – are releasing their exit poll results on Lok Sabha election 2019 about the number of seats different parties are likely to win on May 23 when the counting of votes takes place and results are officially declared. Zee News is showing the "poll of polls" Maha Exit Poll which includes details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels. The Lok Sabha election was held to elect Members of Parliament for 542 of the 543 parliamentary constituencies.

The poll body had earlier notified that during the period between 7.00 AM on the first phase of polling on 11 April to 6:30 PM on the last day of the poll on May 19 conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising the result of exit poll by means any media is prohibited.

Here are the exit poll predictions on 2019 Lok Sabha Election:-