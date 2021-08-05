Local train services to resume for all in Mumbai? This is what Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says

New Delhi: As demand for resuming local train services in Mumbai echoed, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday (August 5) said his government is mulling resuming suburban train services in Mumbai for all commuters and assured that a decision regarding the same will soon be taken.

Thackeray said that resumption of suburban train services in Mumbai for all was under consideration and his government will take a decision on the issue with complete responsibility, PTI reported.

The Shiv Sena chief who was speaking at the inauguration of a new municipal building in Mumbai praised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for “succeeding in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the metropolis,” the news agency reported.

Local train services in Mumbai were suspended for the general public in April this year in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only government employees and essential services staffers are allowed to travel in local trains currently.

"Relaxation of coronavirus restrictions would be given wherever it is possible. The Mumbai model (of coronavirus management) was praised during the pandemic and a slum like Dharavi has defeated the virus," the Maharashtra CM said. Further, he urged people to continue to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Earlier today, Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Dave said local train services will resume operations for common people in Mumbai once again if the state government submits a proposal to that effect.

On Monday (August 2), the Maharashtra government had announced relaxations in 25 districts logging a low positivity rate of the infection, extending the existing business timings of shops, and allowing shopping malls to operate in those districts. All government, as well as private offices, have been allowed to operate with full capacity. However, no decision was taken on allowing common people to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai.

(With agency inputs)

