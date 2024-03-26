Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases Sixth Candidate List; Fields Basanta Kumar From Inner Manipur

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the sixth list of three candidates from Rajasthan and Manipur for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The saffron party has nominated Kanhaiya Lal Meena from the Dausa constituency and Indu Devi Jatav from the Karauli-Dholpur constituency of Rajasthan while Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh from the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

Rajasthan has a total of 25 parliamentary constituencies and is set to conduct voting in two phases. The first phase is scheduled on April 19 which covers polling for 12 seats, while the second is scheduled on April 26 which covers polling for the remaining 13 seats.

Additionally, the party has fielded Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh from Inner Manipur. He is the son of Union Minister Thounaojam Chaoba Singh. Manipur will vote in two phases in the Lok Sabha Polls, with the first phase of polling slated for April 19 and the second phase for April 26.

BJP has so far released a list of 405 candidates. On March 2, the BJP released a list of 195 candidates. On March 13, it announced the names of 72 candidates. On March 21, the BJP released a list of 9 candidates for Tamil Nadu. On March 22, the party released another name of 15 candidates. On March 24, the party announced the names of 111 candidates, on March and on March 26, the party announced three more candidates - two from Rajasthan and one from Manipur.

On Monday, the Congress released its sixth list, featuring five candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. With this announcement, the grand old party has revealed the names of 190 candidates, while the BJP has revealed the names of 405 Lok Sabha seats so far.

The election for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be conducted in seven phases starting on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.