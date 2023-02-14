topStoriesenglish2573116
2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Can Rahul Gandhi Emerge as PM Candidate After Bharat Jodo Yatra? Amit Shah Answers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was speaking about the impact of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 11:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah has spoken on the likelihood of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi emerging as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after his Bharat Jodo Yatra and said it will be known after the upcoming three Assembly polls.

In an interview with news agency ANI, which was aired on Tuesday (February 14, 2023), Shah said that the impact of Rahul Gandhi's 145-day foot march from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar will be seen after this month's elections in Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. 

Rahul last month completed his five-month and over 4000-kilometers Bharat Jodo Yatra, which the Gandhi scion walked the most part of. The yatra traversed 12 states and two Union territories after its launch on September 7 last year.

Experts believe he has now "arrived as a man" and is no longer Indira Gandhi's grandson, Rajiv Gandhi's son.

"He is now Rahul Gandhi, the man. That is a very critical change in how people perceive him today," an advertising industry veteran told the news agency PTI after the Congress leader's campaign ended on January 30.

Meanwhile, Shah exuded confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that there is "no competition" for the saffron camp in the 2024 General Elections and that the people of the country are wholeheartedly moving with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Shah also said that the people of the country will decide about the principal opposition party to BJP in the 2024 polls and they have not given this label to any party.

