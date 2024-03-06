Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Pose New Seat-Sharing Headache For BJP In Maharashtra; Sunetra To Contest From Baramati

The Shiv Sena-led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar have posed a significant seat-sharing challenge for the BJP in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a late-night meeting with the two leaders at the Sahyadri government guest house at Malabar Hill and discussed the way forward for the Parliamentary polls. There are 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and each of the three parties wants a greater number of seats. The Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra consists of Shiv Sena, NCP and the BJP.

Maha Yuti Challenge For BJP

According to Zee News reports, the BJP wants to play the big brother role by contesting 30 seats while the Shiv Sena wants 20 to 22 seats. Ajit Pawar-led NCP has reportedly asked for 10-12 seats leaving the BJP in a puzzled state. It will be a challenge for the BJP to reach a seat-sharing consensus in the state. If the BJP manages to resolve things, a formal announcement may be made later in the day today. Amit Shah is on a two-day tour of Maharashtra.

Pressure Tactics By Sena

Shiv Sena-Shinde wants the same number of seats - 22 - as it was given in the 2019 polls. Putting forth the demand for 20-22 seats is perceived as a strategic move by the Shiv Sena to exert pressure on the BJP, to secure the minimum number of seats necessary to protect its interests. With 13 current Members of Parliament and a substantial share of Sena votes, the leaders are aiming to negotiate effectively with both the BJP and NCP to maximize their bargaining position.

NCP Clears Baramati Bid

Amid the seat-sharing tussle, Ajit Pawar-led NCP has made it clear that the Dy Chief Minister's wife Sunetra Pawar will contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Baramati seat against sitting MP Supriya Sule. Ajit and Supriya are cousins. Ajit Pawar led a rebellion against Sharad Pawar-led NCP and joined the BJP-Sena government in Maharashtra on 2 July 2023. Baramati has been a stronghold of Sharad Pawar family.