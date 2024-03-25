Lok Sabha Polls: Kangana Ranaut Hits Out At Supriya Shrinate For 'Mandi Me Bhav' Post; Congress Leader Clarifies

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut slammed Congress leader Supriya Shrinate after the latter posted an image of the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi with a caption that sparked controversy. Supriya Shrinate posted an image of Ranuat on her Instagram with the caption "Kya Bhav Chal Raha Hai Mandi Me Koi Batayega?" which roughly translates to 'What's the market price.' Though the post was taken down by Shrinate after an uproar, the damage was done.

Mandi is the Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh however the word Mandi is also used to describe a place where some particular items are sold like vegetables, it's Sabzi MandSometimes, the phrase is allegedly used as a slang to describe the place where people pay prostitutes for their services. Therefore, the Congress leader's Instagram post consisting Ranaut's photo using the same slang after the latter's candidature from the Mandi seat on BJP ticket, sparked a controversy.

Kangana clapped back at Srinate asking her to rise above the curiosity of the body and not to use the challenging circumstances of sex workers in a slur. Underlining her work in cinema where she played roles ranging from a warrior to a prostitute, Kangana said every woman deserves dignity.

"Dear Supriya ji In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii," wrote Kangana on X.

Dear Supriya ji

In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii.… pic.twitter.com/GJbhJTQAzW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 25, 2024

"We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers' challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity," she stated. Kangana Ranaut was nominated as BJP's candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat on Sunday for the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, Supriya Shrinate has released a video and said that several people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts and one of those people made the objectionable and she is trying to find out the person behind the objectionable post.

"Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. One of these people had posted a very disgusting and objectionable post today. As soon as I came to know about this, I removed that post. Anyone who knows me knows very well that I don't make personal remarks about any woman," wrote Shrinate On X.

मेरे फेसबुक और इंस्टा के अकाउंट पर कई लोगों का एक्सेस है. इसमें से किसी व्यक्ति ने आज एक बेहद घृणित और आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट किया था.



मुझे जैसे ही इसकी जानकारी हुई मैंने वह पोस्ट हटा दिया. जो भी मुझे जानते हैं, वह यह अच्छी तरह से जानते हैं कि मैं किसी भी महिला के लिए व्यक्तिगत भोंडी… pic.twitter.com/CFDNXuxmo2 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) March 25, 2024

Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to commence on Aril 19 and will be held in seven phases across the country and vote counting is scheduled for June 4. Polling in Himachal Pradesh will take place in a single phase on June 1.