Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha likely to sit on alternate days during monsoon session of Parliament amid COVID-19 crisis

The sittings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are likely to be held on an alternate day basis during the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament scheduled to begin from the second week of September.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha likely to sit on alternate days during monsoon session of Parliament amid COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: The sittings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are likely to be held on an alternate day basis during the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament scheduled to begin from the second week of September.

"The monsoon session of the Parliament is likely to begin from the second week of September and Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be held on alternate days -- one day Lok Sabha and next day Rajya Sabha," said sources.

The move comes in an effort to maintain social distancing and thwart the spread of COVID-19.

"Both Houses will meet physically. Lok Sabha proceedings are likely to run from Lok Sabha hall, Rajya Sabha hall and Central Hall. While Rajya Sabha proceedings would be held from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha halls including the lobby. However, the final decision is yet to be taken regarding the seating arrangements," sources added.

The Parliament session is likely to continue for four weeks.

"The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to go on for four weeks. At every entry and exit point, sanitisers will be provided," sources added.

Earlier, a proposal was under consideration to hold both Houses from Central hall in four hours two shifts on a daily basis. With the first half dedicated to Lok Sabha and second half to the Rajya Sabha proceedings. However, sanitisation of the hall during the break was considered as a hindrance.

Lok SabhaRajya SabhaParliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus
