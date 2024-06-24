Advertisement
Lok Sabha Session: Prez Droupadi Murmu Administers Oath To B Mahtab As Pro-Tem Speaker

Mahtab, a seven-time MP, is tasked with overseeing the Lok Sabha's procedures on Monday and Tuesday, when successful candidates will take oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
18th Lok Sabha: President Droupadi Murmu swore in BJP member B Mahtab as'speaker pro-tem' of the freshly elected 18th Lok Sabha on Monday. Mahtab, a seven-time MP, is tasked with overseeing the Lok Sabha's procedures on Monday and Tuesday, when successful candidates will take oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha. On Wednesday, he will preside over the House during the election of a new Speaker. The president selected Mahtab and the chairperson panel on June 20.

 

This is a developing story.
 

