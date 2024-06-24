Lok Sabha Session: Prez Droupadi Murmu Administers Oath To B Mahtab As Pro-Tem Speaker

18th Lok Sabha: President Droupadi Murmu swore in BJP member B Mahtab as'speaker pro-tem' of the freshly elected 18th Lok Sabha on Monday. Mahtab, a seven-time MP, is tasked with overseeing the Lok Sabha's procedures on Monday and Tuesday, when successful candidates will take oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha. On Wednesday, he will preside over the House during the election of a new Speaker. The president selected Mahtab and the chairperson panel on June 20.

This is a developing story.

