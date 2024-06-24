Lok Sabha Session: Prez Droupadi Murmu Administers Oath To B Mahtab As Pro-Tem Speaker
Mahtab, a seven-time MP, is tasked with overseeing the Lok Sabha's procedures on Monday and Tuesday, when successful candidates will take oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.
This is a developing story.
