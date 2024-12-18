'Love Is Not Something To Be Sold...': Amit Shah Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' Slogan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday came down heavily on Lok Sabha LoP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his accusations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to change the Constitution. Speaking at the conclusion of the debate in Rajya Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution, Amit Shah also targeted Rahul Gandhi over his "Mohabbat ki Dukan (shop of love)" slogan, saying that love and affection are not something to be sold in a shop.

"We have also listened to speeches of those talking of opening 'mohabbat ki dukan' in every village. Love is not something to be sold; it has to be spread. It is a feeling to be evoked in the heart; it is a moment to be evoked in others," he said.

Accusing the Congress of vote bank politics, Shah criticized the grand old party over some of the amendments made in the Constitution during its rule, noting that the amendments made by the BJP governments are meant to empower citizens.

The Union Minister stated that the Congress amended the Constitution 77 times in its 55 years of rule, whereas the BJP, in 16 years, made 22 changes.

"In our Constitution, the Constitution has never been considered immutable... Article 368 has a provision to amend the Constitution... The 54-year-old leader who calls himself 'yuva' keeps roaming around with the Constitution, claiming that we would change the Constitution. I want to tell you that the provision to amend the Constitution is within the Constitution... BJP has ruled for 16 years, and we made 22 changes to the Constitution... Congress ruled for 55 years and made 77 changes," Shah said.

The senior BJP leader also launched a scathing attack on the Congress over some amendments made when Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi were prime ministers.

"The first amendment was made on June 18, 1951... After the formation of the Constitution, Congress did not have enough patience to wait for the Lok Sabha elections before going to power... Article 19A was added to curtail the freedom of speech... And Jawahar Lal Nehru was the Prime Minister at that time. The first amendment was to curtail the freedom of expression by former PM Jawahar Lal Nehru. The 24th Amendment was brought by his daughter Indira Gandhi. On November 24, 1971, the Parliament was given the right to reduce the fundamental rights of the citizens," the senior BJP leader said.

The two-day marathon debate in Rajya Sabha on the 75 years of the Constitution started on Monday. The Lok Sabha held a two-day discussion last week. The winter session of Parliament will continue till December 20.