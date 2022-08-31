NewsIndia
MADHYA PRADESH

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets BJP chief JP Nadda amid cabinet expansion talks

The BJP national president J.P. Nadda and the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh meets to examine the political climate and reform the state Cabinet.

 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:41 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • J. P. Nadda meets Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to discuss the political situation in Madhya Pradesh
  • They will also discuss revamping the state Cabinet
  • Before the 2023 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, BJP wants to make all political appointments as soon as possible

Trending Photos

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets BJP chief JP Nadda amid cabinet expansion talks

New Delhi: As BJP has already started preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh in 2023, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met BJP National President J.P. Nadda to discuss the political situation in the state and revamp the state Cabinet. Before the 2023 Assembly elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP now wants to complete the process of making all political appointments as soon as possible. Along with this, the exercise of filling the vacant ministerial posts in the state Cabinet has also started.

Also Read: BJP 'using' Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Manish Sisodia, says Arvind Kejriwal

Amid the recent talks of cabinet expansion in the state, Chouhan met Nadda on Tuesday which has further intensified the news speculated across political circles.

According to top party sources, during his meeting with Nadda, the Madhya Pradesh CM informed him about the political situation in the state and conveyed the wishes of all top leaders and discussed the core issues concerning the party organization and his government.

Sharing the photos of meeting Nadda, Chouhan tweeted, "Today, in New Delhi made a courtesy call on BJP National President JP Nadda Ji and this occasion informed him about various works and efforts for the development and public welfare in the state." Shivraj further said, "I sincerely thank Nadda Ji for his continuous cooperation, support and guidance."

Also Read: 'CM Nitish Kumar informed RJD leaders about CBI raids a day earlier, working like a rubber stamp': Bihar BJP Chief

The Chief Minister wants to get all the regional and caste equations right before the 2023 Assembly elections by expanding the state Cabinet this time. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently visited Madhya Pradesh, had discussed the election preparations in the state while reviewing the work of the party organization and state government.

On Tuesday, Chouhan also met President Droupadi Murmu and invited her to come to Madhya Pradesh while congratulating her formally on winning the recent presidential election.

Live Tv

Madhya PradeshBJPChief Minister Shivraj Singh ChouhanJP NaddaBJP President

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan mulls for India amid flood crisis
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media