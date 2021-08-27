Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 unlock: Schools for classes 6-12 to begin from September 1

Bhopal: Schools in Madhya Pradesh will conduct classes for standards VI to XII with 50 per cent attendance and other COVID-19 safeguards from September 1, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said after chairing a review meeting on Friday.

In the meeting, which was also attended by state school education minister Inder Singh Parmar, it was decided that the consent of parents and guardians would be mandatory for students to attend school, a release informed.

The CM asked all stakeholders to adhere to COVID-19 norms, the release added.

Madhya Pradesh: Classes for std 6-12 will be held with 50% capacity in all schools of the state from 1st September. — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

A school education department order also said it was mandatory for school staff to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Physical classes for standards IX to XII began with 50 per cent students' attendance in the last week of July, while online classes were also being held simultaneously.

Schools in MP were closed since March last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, with some classes being held for a while before being stopped amid the second wave this year.

Live TV