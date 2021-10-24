Madhya Pradesh Minister’s son seen folding hands when his car stopped during checking, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: The son of Madhya Pradesh Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput, Akash Rajput was reportedly stopped during magisterial checking in Sagar on Saturday (October 23). After checking the documents of his vehicle which were found to be correct, Akash was allowed to go, Amar Ujala reported.

The video of the incident has gone viral and Akash can be heard asking the name of the officer. In the video, the police officers can be seen asking Akash for his car keys. After some discussion, Akash is permitted to go.

There was magisterial checking in the entire Sagar district of MP. During this, at around 5 pm, the car of Akash Rajput passed and he was stopped by the judge who asked them to show the papers of the vehicle. As per News 19 report, a court challan on Akash's vehicle was filed.

Disclaimer: Zee News does not verify the authenticity of the video.

