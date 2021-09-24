हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahant Narendra Giri

Mahant Narendra Giri death: CBI takes over probe

Following a request by the UP state government, the Centre has given its approval for a CBI probe. The seer was found hanging  at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad earlier this week

Mahant Narendra Giri death: CBI takes over probe
(File photo)

New Delhi: The death of seer Mahant Narendra Giri in Allahabad will now be investigated by the CBI with the Centre giving its approval for a CBI probe. The move came following a request by the state government.

The president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad - the largest organisation of sadhus in India - Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging  at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on Monday (September 20). The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued a notification for the CBI probe into the death of the Mahant.

"On the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has been recommended in the incident pertaining to the sad death of chairman of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri," the Uttar Pradesh's home department had said on Wednesday (September 22).

 

The Uttar Pradesh Police had on Tuesday constituted an 18-member SIT to probe the death of the seer and detained a disciple of his in Haridwar.
A purported suicide note was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples, the police had said. Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand had on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the death.

(With Agency inputs)

