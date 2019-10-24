Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019 Live Streaming on Zee News: Catch the latest counting trends

The fate of 3,237 candidates in the fray from Maharashtra will be known when the result of 2019 Assembly elections in the state is declared on Thursday, October 24. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and is likely to continue till afternoon.

The counting of votes will take place at 269 locations for 288 Assembly seats in the state. The voting for assembly elections in Maharashtra was held amid unprecedented security arrangements made by the Election Commission on October 21.

In Maharashtra, the contest is between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena alliance called the 'Mahayuti' and the Congress-NCP alliance named 'Maha-aghadi' (front).

BJP is contesting from 164 seats whereas its ally in the state, Shivsena has fielded its nominees in 124 seats. The Congress party, on the other hand, has fielded 147 candidates while its ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is contesting from 121 seats.

Among other parties, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has fielded 101 candidates. As many as 1,400 Independents are also in the fray.

In the 2014 election, the BJP was the single largest party with 122 seats while Shivsena had won 63 seats in Maharashtra. The Congress and the NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats, respectively in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly. Unlike this time, all four parties had contested independently in the last Assembly polls.

This time, the BJP appears set to retain power with a bigger mandate in Maharashtra, where it is in alliance with the Shiv Sena.

Among the political heavyweights contesting are sitting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South-West, former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan. Ashok Chavan is in the fray from Bhokar in Nanded district, while Prithviraj contested from Karad South in Satara district.