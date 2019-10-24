Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Look at the complete list of Shiv Sena winners

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is contesting the 2019 Assembly elections in alliance with incumbent Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Maharashtra. The counting of votes began on Thursday morning and the fate of 124 candidates fielded by Shiv Sena will be known when the results of the same will be declared later today.

The main contest in the state is between BJP-Shiv Sena alliance called the 'Mahayuti' and the Congress-NCP alliance named 'Maha-aghadi' (front) for 288 Assembly seats.

The voting for assembly elections in the state was held amid unprecedented security arrangements on October 21. A total of 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray this time.

While BJP had fielded its candidates from 164 seats, the Congress Party is contesting from 154 seats.

Meanwhile, Congress' ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is contesting from 121 seats. Among other parties, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has fielded 101 candidates. As many as 1,400 Independents are also in the fray.

As per the latest trends, the BJP and Shiv Sena have already crossed the halfway mark. On the other hand, Congress and NCP are both trailing.

However, the votes are still being counted and only the final results can decide the fate of two popular parties.

The complete list of Shiv Sena winners will be updated as and when the winners are confirmed:

All eyes will be on Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, as he has become the first person from Thackeray family to contest an election. Aaditya, 29, has entered the poll fray from Worli constituency in Mumbai.