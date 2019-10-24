close

Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Look at the complete list of Shiv Sena winners

The main contest in the state is between BJP-Shiv Sena alliance called the 'Mahayuti' and the Congress-NCP alliance named 'Maha-aghadi' (front) for 288 Assembly seats. 

Image courtesy: ANI

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is contesting the 2019 Assembly elections in alliance with incumbent Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Maharashtra. The counting of votes began on Thursday morning and the fate of 124 candidates fielded by Shiv Sena will be known when the results of the same will be declared later today. 

The voting for assembly elections in the state was held amid unprecedented security arrangements on October 21. A total of 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray this time.

While BJP had fielded its candidates from 164 seats, the Congress Party is contesting from 154 seats. 

Meanwhile, Congress' ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is contesting from 121 seats. Among other parties, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has fielded 101 candidates. As many as 1,400 Independents are also in the fray.

As per the latest trends, the BJP and Shiv Sena have already crossed the halfway mark. On the other hand, Congress and NCP are both trailing. 

However, the votes are still being counted and only the final results can decide the fate of two popular parties.

The complete list of Shiv Sena winners will be updated as and when the winners are confirmed: 

Name of Constituency Winner Party
Akkalkuwa (ST)    
Shahada (ST)    
Nandurbar (ST)    
Navapur (ST)    
Sakri (ST)    
Dhule Rural    
Dhule City    
Sindkheda    
Shirpur (ST)    
Chopda (ST)    
Raver    
Bhusawal (SC)    
Jalgaon City    
Jalgaon Rural    
Amalner    
Erandol    
Chalisgaon    
Pachora    
Jamner    
Muktainagar    
Malkapur    
Buldhana    
Chikhali    
Sindkhed Raja    
Mehkar (SC)    
Khamgaon    
Jalgaon (Jamod)    
Akot    
Balapur    
Akola West    
Akola East    
Murtizapur (SC)    
Risod    
Washim (SC)    
Karanja    
Dhamangaon Railway    
Badnera    
Amravati    
Teosa    
Daryapur (SC)    
Melghat (ST)    
Achalpur    
Morshi    
Arvi    
Deoli    
Hinganghat    
Wardha    
Katol    
Savner    
Hingna    
Umred    
Nagpur South West    
Nagpur South    
Nagpur East    
Nagpur Central    
Nagpur West    
Nagpur North (SC)    
Kamthi    
Ramtek    
Tumsar    
Bhandara (SC)    
Sakoli    
Arjuni Morgaon (SC)    
Tirora    
Gondiya    
Amgaon (ST)    
Armori (ST)    
Gadchiroli (ST)    
Aheri (ST)    
Rajura    
Chandrapur (SC)    
Ballarpur    
Brahmapuri    
Chimur    
Warora    
Wani    
Ralegaon (ST)    
Yavatmal    
Digras    
Arni (ST)    
Pusad    
Umarkhed (SC)    
Kinwat    
Hadgaon    
Bhokar    
Nanded North    
Nanded South    
Loha    
Naigaon    
Deglur (SC)    
Mukhed    
Basmath    
Kalamnuri    
Hingoli    
Jintur    
Parbhani    
Gangakhed    
Pathri    
Partur    
Ghansawangi    
Jalna    
Badnapur (SC)    
Bhokardan    
Sillod    
Kannad    
Phulambri    
Aurangabad Central    
Aurangabad West (SC)    
Aurangabad East    
Paithan    
Gangapur    
Vaijapur    
Nandgaon    
Malegaon Central    
Malegaon Outer    
Baglan (ST)    
Kalvan (ST)    
Chandvad    
Yewla    
Sinnar    
Niphad    
Dindori (ST)    
Nashik East    
Nashik Central    
Nashik West    
Deolali (SC)    
Igatpuri (ST)    
Dahanu (ST)    
Vikramgad (ST)    
Palghar (ST)    
Boisar (ST)    
Nalasopara    
Vasai    
Bhiwandi Rural (ST)    
Shahapur (ST)    
Bhiwandi West    
Bhiwandi East    
Kalyan West    
Murbad    
Ambernath (SC)    
Ulhasnagar    
Kalyan East    
Dombivali    
Kalyan Rural    
Mira Bhayandar    
Ovala-Majiwada    
Kopri-Pachpakhadi    
Thane    
Mumbra-Kalwa    
Airoli    
Belapur    
Borivali    
Dahisar    
Magathane    
Mulund    
Vikhroli    
Bhandup West    
Jogeshwari East None  
Dindoshi None  
Kandivali East None  
Charkop None  
Malad West None  
Goregaon None  
Versova None  
Andheri West None  
Andheri East None  
Vile Parle None  
Chandivali None  
Ghatkopar West None  
Ghatkopar East None  
Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar None  
Anushakti Nagar None  
Chembur None  
Kurla SC  
Kalina None  
Vandre East None  
Vandre West None  
Dharavi SC  
Sion Koliwada None  
Wadala None  
Mahim None  
Worli None  
Shivadi None  
Byculla None  
Malabar Hill None  
Mumbadevi None  
Colaba None  
Panvel None  
Karjat None  
Uran None  
Pen None  
Alibag None  
Shrivardhan None  
Mahad None  
Junnar None  
Ambegaon None  
Khed Alandi None  
Shirur None  
Daund None  
Indapur None  
Baramati None  
Purandar None  
Bhor None  
Maval None  
Chinchwad None  
Pimpri SC  
Bhosari None  
Vadgaon Sheri None  
Shivajinagar None  
Kothrud None  
Khadakwasala None  
Parvati None  
Hadapsar None  
Pune Cantonment SC  
Kasba Peth None  
Akole ST  
Sangamner None  
Shirdi None  
Kopargaon None  
Shrirampur SC  
Nevasa None  
Shevgaon None  
Rahuri None  
Parner None  
Ahmednagar City None  
Shrigonda None  
Karjat Jamkhed None  
Georai None  
Majalgaon None  
Beed None  
Ashti None  
Kaij SC  
Parli None  
Latur Rural None  
Latur City None  
Ahmadpur None  
Udgir SC  
Nilanga None  
Ausa None  
Umarga SC  
Tuljapur None  
Osmanabad None  
Paranda None  
Karmala None  
Madha None  
Barshi None  
Mohol SC  
Solapur City North None  
Solapur City Central None  
Akkalkot None  
Solapur South None  
Pandharpur None  
Sangole None  
Malshiras SC  
Phaltan SC  
Wai None  
Koregaon None  
Man None  
Karad North None  
Karad South None  
Patan None  
Satara None  
Dapoli None  
Guhagar None  
Chiplun None  
Ratnagiri None  
Rajapur None  
Kankavli None  
Kudal None  
Sawantwadi None  
Chandgad None  
Radhanagari None  
Kagal None  
Kolhapur South None  
Karvir None  
Kolhapur North None  
Shahuwadi None  
Hatkanangle SC  
Ichalkaranji None  
Shirol None  
Miraj SC  
Sangli None  
Islampur None  
Shirala None  
Palus-Kadegaon None  
Khanapur None  
Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal None  
Jat None  

 

All eyes will be on Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, as he has become the first person from Thackeray family to contest an election. Aaditya, 29, has entered the poll fray from Worli constituency in Mumbai. 

 

