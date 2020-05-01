Maharashtra Day today, know its significance, history and how it gained statehood

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1 every year, On this day in 1960, Maharashtra gained statehood after the division from the Bombay State. It was on this day in 1960 when the state was formed on linguistic grounds.

In 1960, the Bombay Reorganization Act was passed by the Parliament to divide the multilingual state of Bombay into Gujarat and Maharashtra. The legislation came into effect on May 1, 1960.

How Maharashtra gained statehood

The demand for a separate state for Marathi-speaking people began in 1940. Samyukta Mahasabha Organisation led the movement for statehood. However, the struggle took a backseat due to Quit India Movement and World War II.

It took more than two decades with many commissions advocating for a separate state. In the year 1956, then Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru announced Bombay as Union territory for five years. Later, the Lok Sabha passed a resolution for the bilingual state of Bombay. In March 1960 the Lok Sabha proposed the state resolution. A month later the resolution on the State of Bombay was approved by the Lower House. On May 1st, 1960, the state of Maharashtra came into existence with Bombay as its capital.

A movement was started by an organisation called the Sanyukta Maharashtra Samiti for the division of the Bombay State into two further states. In one, people who primarily spoke Gujarati and Kutchhi would be put together and the other area where people who primarily spoke Marathi and Konkani. As a result of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960 was enacted in the Parliament on April 25, 1960, and two states - Maharashtra and Gujarat were created.

How Maharashtra Day celebrations began

From speeches to colourful parades, Maharashtra celebrates this day with a lot of enthusiasm. Most schools, colleges, offices remain closed on this day under the jurisdiction of the State and Central Government. Maharashtra Day is commemorated with a parade at Shivaji Park, Dadar, where the Governor of Maharashtra makes a speech. On this day, the state government and private sector launch new projects and schemes. Liquor sales to Indians are prohibited on Maharashtra Diwas across the state.

The Maharashtra government also issues a notification declaring May 1 a public holiday to be celebrated as Maharashtra Day. All the schools, offices and companies celebrate this day by organising various programmes.

However, due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic the celebrations this year is likely to be canceled. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 10,498 active cases, 1,773 cured cases and 459 fatalities.